Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone came to an end this year after five riveting seasons. Have you found a new love since your favorite Western drama rode off into the sunset? While you could certainly start the show over from the beginning to cope, why not go back even further — perhaps even to 1883? Luckily for fans of the popular cable series, there are several prequels to enjoy and sequels and spinoffs of Yellowstone to look forward to. However, a few other shows also capture a magic similar to Yellowstone's. So if you're looking for shows like Yellowstone to watch after finishing Season 5, here's what we recommend.

Where to stream Yellowstone Seasons 1-5

Seasons 1–4 and the first half of Yellowstone Season 5 are currently available to stream in their entirety on Peacock. Season 5B will be available on the platform starting Mar. 16, 2025.

Shows to watch if you liked Yellowstone:

From obvious options like the prequel series 1883 and 1923 to lesser-known westerns like Joe Pickett and Longmire, here's what you should check out after watching the final episodes of Yellowstone.

1883

Starring Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, this Yellowstone prequel series follows members of the Dutton family as they travel west across the Great Plains towards Montana. All eight episodes of this limited series are currently streaming on Paramount+.

1923

In 1923, a new generation of Duttons struggled to maintain control of their ranch amidst the early stages of the Great Depression and under the pressure of Prohibition. Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren star in this Yellowstone prequel. Season 1 is now streaming on Paramount+, and new episodes in Season 2 of the series are dropping weekly on the platform.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Lawmen: Bass Reeves tells the story of the first Black U.S. Marshal west of the Mississippi. Season 1 of the anthology series stars David Oyelowo, Lauren E. Banks, Dennis Quaid and Donald Sutherland. Despite Taylor Sheridan's attachment as an executive producer, the Western series is not connected to Yellowstone. Season 1 is now streaming on Paramount+, and the series has already been renewed for Season 2, though since it's an anthology, we can't be certain what Season 2 will entail.

Joe Pickett

Moving on from period piece Westerns, Joe Pickett is about a game warden and his family living in Wyoming in a small town on the brink of collapse. Michael Dorman stars as the titular character. Both seasons are currently available to stream on both Paramount+ and Amazon Prime Video.

Longmire

This long-running A&E series follows Walt Longmire: a classic Western hero working as a sheriff in Wyoming, closing cases under open skies. Robert Taylor stars as the titular character. You can stream all six seasons of Longmire on Peacock and Netflix.

Outer Range

How about a Western-meets-sci-fi instead? Outer Range is also set in scenic Wyoming, but in the Abbott family's case, they aren't trying to solve murders or catch poachers, but just trying to figure out why a black hole has seemingly opened up on their family's land. Josh Brolin and Imogen Poots star in this unique western. You can watch both seasons of Outer Range on Amazon Prime Video.

Justified

An old-school Deputy U.S. Marshal is sent back to his home state after killing a mob boss in a quick-draw shootout. Timothy Oliphant stars in FX's long-running neo-Western crime drama that has six seasons and a limited series reboot available to stream on Hulu.

Sons of Anarchy

If it's the family and business drama that keeps you coming back to Yellowstone, consider FX's Sons of Anarchy. The long-running series stars Charlie Hunnam as the leader of a biker club in California's Central Valley. Also, Taylor Sheridan shows up as an actor in Seasons 1-3!