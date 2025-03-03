Sling delivers the buzziest shows on Max and dozens of live TV channels for one low price

Streaming is where it's at, but with a Sling TV subscription, you get access to dozens of live channels, too, including the biggies — local news and sports — two reasons people can't bring themselves to cut the cord on their linear TV subscriptions. Sweetening the streaming pot, Sling has a new deal for combining a Max add-on so you can also access an expansive library of HBO and Max-exclusive content. The bundle shaves $5 off the monthly cost at $57.97 per month for Sling Blue + Max or $72.98 per month for Sling Orange & Blue + Max, which adds more channels like ESPN. With this fantastic deal, you can enjoy some of the hottest new shows, like The Last of Us, which is returning with its second season soon, along with live TV, and even on demand content.

What do you get with Max?

Max, HBO's streaming service, offers exciting blockbuster movies as well as original shows like The Last of Us, The White Lotus, The Pitt, House of the Dragon, and The Righteous Gemstones. Along with new series, you also get access to old favorites from the streamer, like Game of Thrones, The Wire, and The Sopranos.

Now is the perfect time to sign up since The White Lotus season 3 just started, The Righteous Gemstones' fourth and final season is coming this month, House of the Dragon wrapped up its second season in June 2024 and is set to return for a third, and The Last of Us season two finally arrives in April 2025, more than two years after season one (with a third already in development). The Pitt, meanwhile, is one of the hottest new medical dramas, already renewed for a second season. Haven't watched any of these shows yet? That's even more reason to bite the bullet and catch up so you don't miss out on all the buzz that will inevitably surround these new seasons and shows. Don't forget about can't-miss upcoming new shows as well, like the Game of Thrones prequel A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, arriving later in 2025.

What’s the value with Sling?

What about Sling? The benefit here is that you get live TV access, including news and sports, without having to subscribe to a separate linear network TV plan. The combo deal includes exclusive news and entertainment channels from Sling, plus 50 hours of DVR storage to watch at your leisure.

The Sling Blue tier comes with access to 40+ channels, including local news from networks like Fox News, CNN, MSNBC, and BBC America along with sports from NFL Network, and shows from networks like AMC, History, Lifetime, and Bravo. The Orange & Blue tier has all that and a bag of chips in the form of 10 more channels, most notably ESPN channels for sports fans.

Don't worry about missing the big game or buzzy shows, since you can now get them all in the same subscription. Check out the Sling Blue + Max combo deal for $57.97 per month or upgrade to Sling Orange & Blue + Max for $72.98/mo. to get more channels, including ESPN. You'll save $5 off per month with both plans, not to mention oodles of cash if you were still hanging on to linear TV to catch the latest games.