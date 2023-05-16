Sources: Arkansas' Jordan Walsh has strong NBA Draft Combine opening as deadline to remain in draft looms

Jordan Walsh Arkansas's Jordan Walsh during second half of a first-round college basketball game against Illinois in the NCAA Tournament Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Jordan Walsh had an impressive day on the first day of the NBA Draft Combine and he's approaching the May 31 deadline with more clarity to stay in the draft, sources told Yahoo Sports.

Walsh, a McDonald’s All-American who spent a year at Arkansas, tested well in the drills — particularly shooting — and opened eyes during the NCAA tournament and is looking to capitalize on that. He shot 34% from 3 in his last 19 games at Arkansas.

Walsh, 19, worked out for Brooklyn and Boston, sources said, and received good feedback thus far. He projects as an early second-round pick with more room to grow as the combine continues in Chicago this week.