Sources: Memphis, Tulane, USF and UTSA expected to remain in AAC after Pac-12 discussions

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: AUG 31 North Carolina A&T at UAB BIRMINGHAM, AL - AUGUST 31: A general view of the American Athletic Conference logo on a down marker during the game between the UAB Blazers and the North Carolina A&T Aggies on August 31, 2023 at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Memphis, Tulane and South Florida plan to announce their continued commitment to the American Athletic Conference, turning down serious interest from the Pac-12, sources told Yahoo Sports on Monday. UTSA, also courted by the Pac-12, will announce its commitment to the AAC as well.

After days of deliberations with the Pac-12, the schools — as a group — decided to remain in their current conference, where AAC commissioner Tim Pernetti is exploring avenues for revenue enhancement, including private-equity involvement, new distribution models and further expansion of the league footprint.

The three AAC programs received on Monday proposed terms from the Pac-12 that included projected annual rev numbers ($10-15M), a five-year grant of rights and only partial coverage of an AAC exit fee that is believed to be around $25 million per school. None of this was unexpected as Yahoo Sports reported on Friday.

The Pac-12 plans to continue its pursuit of new expansion members with the goal of adding two to four more programs as Oregon State and Washington State work to reach eight members. The schools added Boise State, Colorado State, San Diego State and Fresno State last week.

A group of potential expansion members has already seen the league’s expansion presentation, including UNLV, Air Force and Utah State. Engagement has increased with those schools in the last two days.

Meanwhile, in the Mountain West, the league and commissioner Gloria Nevarez continue an attempt to secure their membership with a long-term commitment to the league that features financial incentives for UNLV and Air Force. The league set a Monday deadline for schools to agree to the new grant of rights.