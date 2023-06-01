Spanish Grand Prix: How to watch F1 in the US without cable

F1 Grand Prix of Spain - Previews BARCELONA, SPAIN - JUNE 01: Carlos Sainz of Spain and Ferrari looks on during the interviews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Spain at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on June 01, 2023 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Steve Wobser/Getty Images)

Formula 1 speeds into Barcelona this weekend for the 2023 Spanish Grand Prix. Max Verstappen is still in the lead for the drivers' championship with 144 points, with fellow Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez holding down second place at 105 points. Last weekend's Monaco Grand Prix saw Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso take second place, this time around, it's likely that all eyes will be on Alonso as he heads to the site of his last F1 victory back in 2013, the Circuit de Catalunya, with a home race advantage (alongside Carlos Sainz Jr.).

Whether you've already got some miles on you as a Formula 1 fan, or this weekend's race is your first time tuning into the action on the track, watching or streaming this wildly popular international sport from the US can be a challenge. If you don't want to have to race to find the F1 Spanish Grand Prix on TV, we've got you covered. Here's how to watch F1 races this weekend:

How to watch the F1 Spanish Grand Prix 2023:

Date: June 2-4, 2023

Grand Prix start time: 9 a.m. ET on Sunday, June 4

Location: Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+

What channel is the F1 Spanish Grand Prix on?

The 2023 AWS Spanish Grand Prix will air live on ESPN and stream live on ESPN+. So if you only want to tune in to the main event and you already know you have ESPN or subscribe to ESPN+, then you’re off to the races (literally). If you're still not sure how to stream the race this weekend, keep scrolling, we've got answers for you.

This F1 season, all 23 races in the championship will air across ESPN platforms, with 18 of the 23 airing on either ABC or ESPN and ESPN+, and the other five airing on ESPN2. So for cord cutters, we recommend a live TV streaming service such as Hulu’s live TV bundle, which includes ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN+.

How to watch F1 in the USA:

How to stream F1 for free from the US

Don't want to deal with racing to find F1 coverage across ESPN platforms every Grand Prix? We've got a hack for you. Residents of Luxembourg or Austria are able to watch free F1 live streams of every Grand Prix in 2023 on the free-to-air ServusTV and ORF. If you don't live in either of those countries, you can still stream like you do with the help of a VPN.

A VPN (virtual private network) helps protect your data, can mask your IP address and is perhaps most popular for being especially useful in the age of streaming. Whether you're looking to watch Friends on Netflix (which left the U.S. version of the streamer back in 2019) or tune in to the F1 race this weekend without a cable package, a VPN can help you out. Looking to try a VPN for the first time? This guide breaks down the best VPN options for every kind of user.

Other ways to watch the F1 AWS Spanish Grand Prix without cable:

Where to watch Spanish Grand Prix practices?

Friday and Saturday's F1 practices will air on ESPN2. Saturday’s F1 qualifying race will air on ESPN. Sunday’s pre-race coverage will air on ESPN and stream live on ESPN+.

F1 Spanish Grand Prix schedule:

Friday, June 2

Practice 1: 7.25AM (ESPN2)

Practice 2: 10.55AM (ESPN2)

Saturday, June 3

Practice 3: 6.25AM (ESPN2)

Qualifying: 9.55AM (ESPN)

Sunday, June 4

Grand Prix Sunday (pre-race): 7.30AM (ESPN, ESPN+)

Monaco Grand Prix: 8AM (ESPN, ESPN+)

F1 Spanish Grand Prix 2023 live updates:

