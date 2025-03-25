Stanford fires football coach Troy Taylor after report detailing workplace behavior

By Nick Bromberg, Yahoo Sports

Stanford has fired coach Troy Taylor.

The school made the decision after a report by ESPN chronicled Taylor’s workplace behavior in his two seasons as the Cardinal’s coach.

"After continued consideration it is evident to me that our program needs a reset," Stanford football general manager Andrew Luck said in a statement. "In consultation with university leadership I no longer believe that Coach Taylor is the right coach to lead our football program. Coach Taylor has been informed today and the change is effective immediately. A search for new coaching leadership in football has begin, and an acting coach may be named for the 2025 season. Our focus remains on supporting our student-athletes and ensuring they have the best possible experience on the field, in the classroom, and on campus with their peers.

