Steelers coach Mike Tomlin walks off podium when asked about contract after wild-card loss to Bills

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin answers questions during a news conference after losing to the Buffalo Bills in an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus) (Adrian Kraus/AP)

Mike Tomlin was in no mood to talk about his future after Pittsburgh's playoff loss on Monday.

The Steelers head coach declined to address his contract in his postgame news conference. In fact, he walked off the podium as soon as the subject was broached. Here's Tomlin's response when ESPN's Brooke Pryor prefaced a question with "Mike, you have a year left on your contract:”

Tomlin end of his presser.... pic.twitter.com/ysKotELlPc — Ari Meirov (@AriMeirov) January 16, 2024

And that was that. Pryor didn't get to ask her question, and the news conference was done.

Tomlin's walkout took place in the aftermath of Pittsburgh's 31-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills in a wild-card game. The loss ended Pittsburgh's season after a 10-7 regular-season campaign saw them earn the AFC's final playoff berth.

Tomlin's future with the Steelers has be the subject of intense speculation throughout the season. When the Steelers were 7-7 and a long shot to make the playoffs with three weeks remaining in the regular season, there were grumblings that Tomlin might not keep his job. When Pittsburgh finished with three straight wins to make the playoffs, the conversation shifted to Tomlin being the one considering ending his Steelers tenure.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported last week that Tomlin plans to take a step back and make a decision about his future with the Steelers after talking with his family. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that people in the NFL believe that Tomlin is considering moving on. Per the report, the Steelers want Tomlin to come back.

Adding fuel to the speculative fire is the fact that Tomlin's entering the final season of his contract for the first time in his career. The Steelers reportedly would like to extend him again, leaving the ball in his court.

He was not interested in addressing his future in the immediate aftermath of a playoff loss, Pittsburgh's fifth straight. The Steelers' last playoff win was in the divisional round to the Kansas City Chiefs after the 2016 season.

Tomlin just wrapped his 17th season with the Steelers as the longest-tenured head coach in the NFL. He'll address his future with the team at some point this offseason. But that point clearly wasn't going to be Monday night.