Steelers, Raiders, Giants have QB issues while Cowboys need to choose CeeDee or Dak | McCoy & Van Noy

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports

Quarterback controversies, holdouts, hold-ins and the curious use of a Spiderman meme — all can be found in the premiere episode of McCoy & Van Noy. Two-time All-Pro Gerald McCoy and two-time Super Bowl champ Kyle Van Noy join forces for the premiere episode of their new podcast — where two legendary defensive players, one still in the game, and one who recently got out of it — chat about the ins and outs of life in the NFL.

Gerald & Kyle kick things off discussing the QB battle in Pittsburgh, where Russell Wilson and Justin Fields are vying for the number 1 spot. In other troubling QB situations, the guys also touch on the Las Vegas Raiders naming Gardner Minshew the starter over Aidan O'Connell and in New York, Daniel Jones' troubling Week 2 preseason performance with two INTs thrown in a loss to the Houston Texans.

Later in the show, the guys discuss the summer's two football hottest topics: the situations in Dallas and San Francisco, where wideouts CeeDee Lamb and Brandon Ayiuk are expecting massive new deals. Aiyuk has requested a trade, while Lamb...it somehow involves Spiderman and it's complicated.

(04:15) - Russell Wilson vs. Justin Fields in Pittsburgh

(15:30) - Has Daniel Jones lost the Giants’ trust?

(25:05) - Gardner Minshew named Raiders starting QB

(29:40) - Cowboys financial crunch: Can they sign CeeDee & Dak?

(40:00) - Aiyuk & Williams “hold in” for the 49ers

(48:15) - Why aren’t Penix & Bryce Young playing in the preseason?

(56:15) - Toyota Drive to Win: Preseason week 2

