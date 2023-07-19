Steelers reportedly sign OLB Alex Highsmith to 4-year, $68 million extension

New Orleans Saints v Pittsburgh Steelers PITTSBURGH, PA - NOVEMEBER 13: Alex Highsmith #56 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in action against the New Orleans Saints on November 13, 2022 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Steelers rewarded pass rusher Alex Highsmith after his career-high season with a new contract, the team announced Wednesday morning.

The two sides reportedly agreed on a four-year, $68 million extension, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Highsmith had one year left on his rookie contract before he agreed to tack on the additional four. His deal also includes $27.7 million guaranteed, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

"This means everything," Highsmith told the team website after signing the contract. "I know I am a Pittsburgh Steeler through and through, and just to be a part of this amazing organization for four more years means the world to me, to my wife, to my whole family. This is where I want to be. This is where I want to play ball. I am unbelievably grateful. I am super thankful to be here and can't wait to get to work. I am excited."

Not only did Highsmith enjoy a career-year for the the Steelers in 2022, he also finished sixth among all defensive players with 14.5 sacks. He and Arizona Cardinals' defensive end J.J. Watt were the only two top-10 sack leaders who didn't make the Pro Bowl this past season.

Highsmith, 25, came into his own during his third season after the Steelers took him in the third round of the 2020 draft. He had two sacks during his rookie season and six sacks during his sophomore season before he shot up to 14.5 this past season. Highsmith also added 20 quarterback hits and led the NFL with five forced fumbles.

The Steelers now have two of the top-10 highest paid pass rushers in the NFL after locking down Highsmith. Fellow edge rusher T.J. Watt signed a four-year, $112 million contract in 2021 worth a league-leading $28 million per year, while Highsmith's $17 million annual average value is tied for 10th-highest among pass rushers, per Over The Cap, alongside the Las Vegas Raiders' Chandler Jones and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett.