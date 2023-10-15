Sunday Night Football: Bills vs. Giants score, highlights, inactives, injuries and live tracker

Jacksonville Jaguars v Buffalo Bills LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 08: Stefon Diggs #14 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second Quarter during the NFL Match between Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 08, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Peter Nicholls/Getty Images) (Peter Nicholls/Getty Images)

After shocking the NFL world and winning nine games in 2022, the New York Giants have come screeching back to Earth. The Giants sit at just 1-4 through five weeks, and the team's offense has yet to score a touchdown in the first half of a game.

To make matters worse, Saquon Barkley hasn't played since Week 2 and quarterback Daniel Jones is dealing with a neck injury. Even if both players are available against the Buffalo Bills in Week 6, coming up with a win could be tough.

The Bills should be plenty motivated to put points on the board after a disappointing loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London in Week 5. The team should have success against a Giants defense that has allowed opposing teams to score at least 28 points in four of five games this season.

