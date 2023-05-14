Suns fire head coach Monty Williams after NBA playoffs elimination

Monty Williams once led the Phoenix Suns to the NBA Finals. He won't get another chance to take them back.

The Suns fired Williams on Saturday, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, two days after their elimination by the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semifinals.

BREAKING: The Phoenix Suns dismissed coach Monty Williams, sources tell ESPN. Williams was a two-time NBA Coach of the Year in four seasons with Suns — including a trip to 2021 NBA Finals. Suns lost 6-game series to Nuggets in Western Semifinals. pic.twitter.com/bfMd6F1RJc — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 14, 2023

