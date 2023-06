Los Angeles Lakers v Phoenix Suns PHOENIX, ARIZONA - APRIL 05: Head coach Frank Vogel of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts during the second half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on April 05, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Lakers 121-110. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Phoenix Suns have found their new head coach after the team reportedly hired Frank Vogel, according to multiplereports.

Vogel last coached the Los Angeles Lakers for three seasons from 2019-2022 which included an NBA championship during the COVID-19 bubble. He was fired after the Lakers missed the playoffs in 2022.

He will replace Monty Williams, who the Suns fired on May 13 after an early postseason exit. Williams recently agreed to become the head coach of the Detroit Pistons.