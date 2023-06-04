Suns reportedly make Kevin Young NBA's highest paid assistant coach

Memphis Grizzlies v Phoenix Suns PHOENIX, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 27: Associate head coach Kevin Young of the Phoenix Suns during the first half of the NBA game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Footprint Center on December 27, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Phoenix Suns associate head coach Kevin Young will remain with the franchise in an agreement that makes him the highest-paid assistant in the NBA, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Young's deal is reportedly worth more than $2 million per year. While he and Monty Williams were separated when the former Suns head coach was let go, they appear to be together in leading the league in compensation for their respective roles.

Williams joined the Detroit Pistons on a reported six-year, $78.5M deal, the largest coaching deal in league history.

Young was reportedly a finalist to take the Suns' head coach job. Next season, he will work under Frank Vogel, who last coached the Los Angeles Lakers from 2019-22. Vogel was hired on Friday in a five-year, $31 million contract, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The significant financial commitment to keep Young on as part of Vogel's staff comes as another example of new owner Mat Ishbia's willingness to make a big move. Isbia displayed that boldness when he acquired Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant in a blockbuster trade at the deadline this season.

The latest move could also be viewed as a testament to Young's resume. The 41-year-old coached in the G League for eight years, spending time with the Iowa Energy, Delaware 87ers, and Utah Flash. He was a reported head coach candidate with the Toronto Raptors, Houston Rockets, and Milwaukee Bucks.

In his time with the Suns, Young has grown close with Devin Booker. Booker credited Young as a key development coach for him and Chris Paul. His relationships with the Suns' front office are reportedly strong as well.

Young and Vogel will begin next season with their fair share of pressure. The Suns are a star-studded team that will likely be faced with major expectations. Before the team can reach those, it's tasked with determining the futures of Deandre Ayton and Chris Paul.