Super Bowl LVII now most-watched in history after updated Nielsen numbers

Super Bowl LVII is now the most-watched Super Bowl in NFL history.

The matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles leapfrogged two games to take the top spot after a viewership update from Nielsen. Fox Sports announced Tuesday morning that 115.1 million people Super Bowl LVII — up from the 113 million mark reported in February. Now, more people watched this past game than the 2015 Super Bowl between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks (the previous record-holder) and the 2014 Super Bowl between the Seahawks and the Denver Broncos.

Nielsen reportedly did a "thorough review ... that revealed irregularities in the encoding that enables Nielsen’s measurement of TV viewing as well as issues with the out-of-home measurement of Super Bowl LVII," Fox said in a statement.

Today, Nielsen restated the viewership for FOX Sports’ presentation of Super Bowl LVII as 115.1 million viewers – the most-watched Super Bowl in history. This revision is the product of a thorough review by Nielsen that revealed irregularities in the encoding that enables… pic.twitter.com/cZV5TysadX — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) May 2, 2023

The event also featured the second-most-watched Super Bowl halftime show when Rihanna took the stage, the erasure of a 10-point halftime deficit by the Chiefs and a controversial holding penalty to set up the win for Kansas City. Patrick Mahomes won his second Super Bowl MVP after an impressive dual with Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Next year's Super Bowl could be a doozy, too. While we won't know the teams for a very long time — the 2023 NFL season is still months away — we know it'll be held in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the first time ever at Allegiant Stadium. The Chiefs remain the favorites to win Super Bowl LVIII with +650 odds, per BetMGM, while the runner-up Eagles aren't far behind after a stellar draft.