Taylor Swift fans chant 'Thank you' in standing ovation at penultimate Eras Tour show

By Moises Mendez II, Yahoo Entertainment

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour just wrapped its penultimate show in Vancouver, B.C., with the Swifties becoming just as emotional as their idol. Swift has been greeted with deafening screams every night of her show, but last night was a little different, as the crowd broke into chants of "Thank you."

The 34-year-old pop star was stunned by the crowd, in awe of her fans' enthusiasm. Earlier that night, she told them how much this tour has meant to her. "This tour has taken up three years of my life, when you think about the planning of it and then the rehearsals and then being on this tour for a year and eight months," she said. "I just keep thinking when I look at this crowd how incredibly happy and grateful and fortunate we are to get to spend our last weekend here in Vancouver."

Throughout the show, she told her fans how much she appreciated the support she's had on the tour, saying: "I never wanted it to end, because you made it a wonderful experience."

Her historic tour ends with a third and final show in Vancouver tonight. The highest-grossing tour of all time, it is the first to bring in more than $1 billion in revenue. Swift is also credited with helping to boost the economies not only of the cities but the countries where she has performed.

