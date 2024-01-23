Team USA finalists: LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Anthony Edwards headline pool for 2024 Olympics

James of the U.S. 2012 Olympic men's basketball team looks on during an exhibition game against the Dominican Republic at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas LeBron James of the U.S. 2012 Olympic men's basketball team looks on during an exhibition game against the Dominican Republic at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT OLYMPICS BASKETBALL) (Steve Marcus/REUTERS)

There was the 1992 "Dream Team." Then came the 2008 "Redeem Team." Now, Team USA's squad for the 2024 Olympic Summer Games in Paris is off to an equally star-studded start.

USA Basketball announced the 41-athlete player pool for the selective national team Tuesday. It's a star-studded list headlined by established NBA superstars, including LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry. But it also features exciting up-and-comers, such as Anthony Edwards and Tyrese Haliburton.

Players were picked by managing director Grant Hill, who could potentially change the list in the coming months.

"The United States boasts unbelievable basketball talent and I am thrilled that many of the game's superstars have expressed interest in representing our country at the 2024 Olympic Summer Games," Hill said. "It is a privilege to select the team that will help us toward the goal of once again standing atop the Olympic podium. This challenging process will unfold over the next several months as we eagerly anticipate the start of national team activity."

This is the result of an outpouring of interest from pros after an uncharacteristic fourth-place finish at the FIBA World Cup in September. The crew didn't have a single player with Olympic experience. This time, Team USA will be able to choose from 23 players with Olympic or World Cup gold medals.

While the World Cup was regarded as a disappointment for the United States, it qualified Team USA for the Paris Games. The American men will look to win their fifth consecutive Olympic gold medal.

Many of the finalists publicly expressed their commitment to playing for the United States as soon as they could, making the Olympics a hot topic at NBA media days all over the league. But making the player pool is just the first step, as only 12 athletes will represent Team USA in Paris. Players that don't make the 12-player roster could still represent USA Basketball in 3x3.

Here is every player in the pool:

Bam Adebayo

Jarrett Allen

Paolo Banchero

Desmond Bane

Scottie Barnes

Devin Booker

Mikal Bridges

Jaylen Brown

Jalen Brunson

Jimmy Butler

Alex Caruso

Stephen Curry

Anthony Davis

Kevin Durant

Anthony Edwards

Joel Embiid

De’Aaron Fox

Paul George

Aaron Gordon

Tyrese Haliburton

James Harden

Josh Hart

Tyler Herro

Jrue Holiday

Chet Holmgren

Brandon Ingram

Kyrie Irving

Jaren Jackson Jr.

LeBron James

Cam Johnson

Walker Kessler

Kawhi Leonard

Damian Lillard

Donovan Mitchell

Chris Paul

Bobby Portis

Austin Reaves

Duncan Robinson

Jayson Tatum

Derrick White

Trae Young

The team will be led by Golden State Warrior head coach Steve Kerr. He will be assisted by assisted by Mark Few of Gonzaga University, Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue and Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra. This is the same staff from last summer's world cup. Kerr is a 2020 Olympic gold medalist.

Fans will get a first look at Team USA when it hosts Canada at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena as part of the USA Basketball Showcase. The exhibition is slated for July 10 at T0:30 p.m. ET (FS1).