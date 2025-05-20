'Tell Me Lies' is returning for Season 3: New cast members, returning faces and plenty of toxic relationship drama

Tell Me Lies is returning to Hulu for Season 3, and with it, the most toxic situationship known to mankind. I am, of course, talking about the dynamic between Lucy (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen (Jackson White), who meet at the fictional Baird College and then proceed to hook up, break up and attempt to destroy one another … before repeating the cycle all over again.

All the drama then bleeds over into adulthood, when the gang meets up again for the wedding of their college besties Bree (Catherine Missal) and Evan (Branden Cook) eight years after Lucy’s freshman year — a flash-forward that we’ll see more of when the show returns for Season 3. In the Season 2 finale, a voicemail from Stephen threatened to implode that relationship — and Lucy’s friendship with Bree — moments before Bree was slated to head down the aisle. Classic Stephen.

The series, which is executive produced by Emma Roberts and based on Carola Lovering's novel of the same name, has outpaced the book's narrative, meaning it's anyone's guess what comes next. However, we already have some juicy tidbits about the upcoming third season. Here's what you need to know before the series returns.

When is Tell Me Lies Season 3 coming back?

Hulu renewed Tell Me Lies in December 2024, two months after its Season 2 finale. There's no release date for Season 3 just yet, but the show is currently in production in Georgia, where Agnes Scott College in Decatur is a stand-in for the fictional upstate New York college.

There was a two-year gap between the first and second seasons of Tell Me Lies, so it's possible we may have a while to wait before new episodes arrive.

Which love interests are returning to stir up drama?

One person who we’re not sure will return is Thomas Doherty, who played Lucy’s fan-favorite boyfriend, Leo. Unfortunately, Lucy dumped Leo in favor of getting back with Stephen at the end of Season 2. (Big mistake. Huge.)

“I wasn’t actually too surprised about the fans’ reaction to my character,” Doherty told Us Weekly. “After Season 1, Leo just slotted into that gap. It made sense. What did surprise me was all the outpouring of love. It’s really kind of overwhelming at times.”

For fans of the actor, you can see him on another show: Doherty is joining the cast of Paradise Season 2 opposite Sterling K. Brown.

One surprising returning love interest? Tom Ellis, who played college professor Oliver in Season 2. In the second season, married Oliver has a secret relationship with Bree (his wife’s student!), which soured when it was revealed that his wife was well aware of the affair.

Originally, Ellis — who is married IRL to creator Meaghan Oppenheimer — said that he would not be coming back to the series, but in a May 6 interview with People, he said he's returning to film Season 3 imminently.

“I've got to be honest, the focus isn't so much on my character this season, but it still plays very much into the Bree storyline,” he teased to the magazine.

The Lucifer star also hinted there's more drama to come, calling the series as "dark, toxic and funny" as ever. "Just when you thought our characters couldn't do anything more ridiculous to themselves, they ended up doing it," Ellis said.

Are there any newcomers?

As Ellis promised, Tell Me Lies is diving deeper into Bree's storyline this year. Costa D'Angelo will play Alex, described by Deadline as a psychology grad student and part-time drug dealer who has a "complicated past with Bree."

He also sounds a little bit like Stephen, as he’s described as “aloof and borderline rude” with “hidden depths.” Let’s just hope that, unlike Stephen, those “hidden depths” don’t reveal more narcissistic personality traits.

Alex’s addition is particularly intriguing for fans who are eager to know who Bree was having a tense phone conversation with on her wedding day. While some speculated it could be Oliver on the receiving end of the phone call, others thought the call could be connected to Bree’s foster care past. Perhaps Alex is her foster brother or someone else she knew before her days at Baird?!

Any behind-the-scenes romances?

Some of the Tell Me Lies cast is dating offscreen — like Van Patten and White, who, as of fall 2024, were still in a relationship. The two originally met around the time of the audition process and have been together ever since.

"Because we established that dynamic first season, the second season was a lot easier to switch on and off," Van Patten revealed to E! News in fall 2024. "And we're so different from these characters, so it's honestly just an opportunity to get all of our bad feelings out so that there's none left by the time we go home."

They're not the only members of the Tell Me Lies cast to have found love offscreen with their costar. Cook, who plays Evan, is dating Katherine Hughes, who portrayed his short-lived girlfriend in Season 2. Cook recently appeared in her birthday Instagram post, holding the cake.