Texas A&M-Texarkana baseball player shot by apparent stray bullet during home game

A baseball player for Texas A&M-Texarkana was shot while standing in the bullpen during a home game on Saturday.

The Texarkana Police Department posted to Facebook on Saturday evening that it was investigating the circumstances of the shooting and that it appeared "he was struck by a stray bullet from some type of altercation in a nearby neighborhood west of the park." The game was being held at George Dobson Field at Spring Lake Park.

The school said in a statement on Saturday that the unidentified player was being treated at a local hospital and was in stable condition. The police department said the player was 18 years old.

A police department spokesperson told the Texarkana Gazette that it was "incredibly bad luck, bad place," for the player who was shot. The paper said the shooting happened in "about" the fifth inning of the school's game against the University of Houston-Victoria and that the student was shot in the chest.

That game was declared a no-contest after the shooting and the school said Sunday morning that its softball doubleheader at LSU Alexandria had been canceled because of the shooting. According to the Texas A&M-Texarkana website, Saturday’s baseball game was the school’s senior day and final home game of the season before the Red River Athletic Conference baseball tournament next weekend.