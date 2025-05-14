'The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives' Season 2: How to watch, release date, who's returning and more

THE SECRET LIVES OF MORMON WIVES - Season 1 - The scandalous world of a group of Mormon mom influencers implodes when they get caught in the midst of a swinging sex scandal that makes international headlines. Now, their sisterhood is shook to its core. Faith, friendship and reputations are all on the line. Will #MomTok be able to survive and continue to give the rulebook a run for its money, or will this group fall from grace? (Disney/Fred Hayes) JESSI NGATIKAURA, JENNIFER AFFLECK, MAYCI NEELEY, TAYLOR FRANKIE PAUL, MIKAYLA MATTHEWS, LAYLA TAYLOR, DEMI ENGEMANN

Well, it appears #MomTok survived long enough for a second season! The Secret Lives of Mormon Wivestook fans by storm last year, and now all our favorite messy Mormon mom-fluencers are back for more drama in Season 2. Taylor Frankie Paul, Jen Affleck, Demi Engemann and Whitney Leavitt are all returning to the show, and newcomer Miranda McWhorter is joining the cast — and ready to rehash the "soft swinging" scandal of 2022 that never really got dissected in Season 1. Just like last season, all 10 episodes of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 2 will drop on Hulu in one big batch this Thursday, May 15. Here's what you need to know about tuning in.

The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives Season 2 trailer:

When does The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 2 come out?

The entire second season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives will be released on Hulu this Thursday, May 15, 2025.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives channel:

Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is a Hulu original series, and is available to watch exclusively on Hulu (or, technically on Disney+ for those that subscribe to the Hulu/Disney+ bundle).

How to watch The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives:

The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives cast:

Jen Affleck

Demi Engemann

Taylor Frankie Paul

Whitney Leavitt

Mikayla Matthews

Miranda McWhorter

Mayci Neeley

Jessi Ngatikaura

Layla Taylor

New Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives cast:

Miranda McWhorter is the newest addition to the Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives cast, though she's no stranger to #MomTok. The divorced mom of two was embroiled in the same "soft swinging" scandal that Taylor Frankie Paul was involved in back in 2022, which will certainly bring up some drama this season.