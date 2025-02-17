This 14-team CFP proposal from SEC & Big Ten could alter college football FOREVER | College Football Enquirer

By Ross Dellenger,Dan Wetzel, Yahoo Sports

Subscribe to the College Football Enquirer

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde look ahead to this week's meeting between the SEC & Big Ten conferences which may change college football as we know it. After only one season of the 12-team College Football Playoff, the SEC & Big Ten conferences have already determined it’s time for a change.

The conferences are likely to propose a 14 or even 16-team playoff next week that would grant four automatic qualifiers each to the SEC and Big Ten; two each to the ACC and Big 12; and one to the highest-ranked Group of Five champion. Dan, Ross & Pat take a deep dive into all the ways this proposal could alter the college football landscape including the devaluation of conference championship games, non-conference games becoming all but irrelevant, and scheduling disparities that would alienate many conferences.

(0:55) SEC & Big Ten meeting to change CFP format

(56:30) People’s Court: Florida burger brawl

Follow Dan @DanWetzel

Follow Pat @ByPatForde

Follow Ross @RossDellenger

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out all the episodes of the College Football Enquirer and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!