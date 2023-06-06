Three Browns players had their cars stolen over the weekend, one player was reportedly held at gunpoint

NFL: DEC 04 Browns at Texans HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 04: Cleveland Browns helmet rests on the sidelines during the NFL game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Cleveland Browns players might want to consider using public transportation for the time being. Three Browns players reportedly had their cars stolen over the weekend, according to the Akron Beacon Journal.

Cornerback Greg Newsome II, defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey and running back Demetric Felton were all victims of different car-related crimes. Winfrey was reportedly robbed in the early hours of June 5 after leaving a nightclub. Thieves reportedly made off with both his jewelry and his car.

Newsome, who was reportedly at the same nightclub, left to go to a different establishment. As he was leaving the second establishment, Newsome was reportedly held at gunpoint by six men in ski masks, according to News 5 Cleveland. Those men also took jewelry from Newsome, who was not injured in the robbery.

Newsome seemed to acknowledge something unfortunate happened to him Monday, though did go into detail.

It’s a cruel world we live in🙏🏽 — Greg Newsome II (@gnewsii) June 6, 2023

Felton's situation came to light after East Coast Durangos tagged him in a tweet about a stolen car. Felton's car was reportedly stolen from a parking garage, according to Fox 8.

It marks at least the fourth time this year a Browns player has had their car stolen. Quarterback Deshaun Watson had his truck stolen in January. Police later found the truck, which was valued to be worth over $100,000, sitting in a ditch on the side of the road.