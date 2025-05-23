Thunder vs. Timberwolves score, recap: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's 38-point night leads OKC to Game 2 win

May 22, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) and forward Chet Holmgren (7) celebrate after a play against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the third quarter during game two of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander accepted the NBA MVP award on Thursday, then looked like one in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals.

The Oklahoma City Thunder star posted 38 points and eight assists in a 118-103 win to take a 2-0 lead over the Minnesota Timberwolves, who now have the unenviable task of needing to take four out of five from the NBA's top team by record to reach the NBA Finals.

A close game turned into a Thunder rout in the third quarter, when a 23-5 run put the game out of reach for Minnesota. The Timberwolves managed to cut the lead to 10 points later in the fourth quarter, but it was too late to pull off an Indiana Pacers-style comeback.

Game 3 is scheduled for Saturday in Minnesota (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC).