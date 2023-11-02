Thursday Night Football: How to watch the Tennessee Titans vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis throws a pass against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV) (George Walker IV/AP)

Tonight, Thursday Night Football returns to Amazon Prime Video to kick off Week 9 of the NFL season. This week at the season's midway point, the Tennessee Titans visit the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Titans (3-4) will start Will Levis, who has a successful debut this past Sunday against the falcons. The Steelers (4-3) will be starting Kenny Pickett, who got hit hard in the team's last game against the Jaguars. Ready to watch some football? Here's how to watch Thursday Night Football this week, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until Super Bowl LVIII.

How to watch Thursday Night Football:

Date: Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Game: Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers

TV channel/streaming: Amazon Prime Video

Which teams are playing Thursday Night Football this week?

This week on Thursday Night Football, the Tennessee Titans play the Pittsburgh Steelers, streaming live on Amazon Prime Video on Nov. 2 at 8:15 p.m. ET. Here's the complete schedule for Thursday Night Football during the 2023 NFL season.

What channel is the Titans at Steelers game on?

Thursday night's Titans vs. Steelers game will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Where to stream the Titans vs. Steelers game?

