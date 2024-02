PNC Championship - Final Round ORLANDO, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 17: Tiger Woods of the United States during the final round of the PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on December 17, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods will return to golf at next week's Genesis Invitational, the first full-field event he's played in since the 2023 Masters.

Woods most recently competed in the small-field Hero World Challenge and the PNC Championship in December.

This is a developing story and will be updated.