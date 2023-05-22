Tiger Woods withdraws from U.S. Open

GOLF: JAN 26 PGA - Farmers Insurance Open LA JOLLA, CA - JANUARY 26: Tiger Woods looks on at the 12th hole on the South Course during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course on January 26, 2020. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Tiger Woods will not be playing in the 2023 U.S. Open, the USGA announced Monday afternoon. Woods continues to recover from a series of injuries and surgeries, and was not expected to play.

The USGA noted Woods' withdrawal in the midst of a larger announcement of 33 newly exempt players, including major champions Jason Day and Patrick Reed.

Woods has played in 22 U.S. Opens, from 1995 to 2020, with three wins (2000, 2002, 2008) and eight top-10 finishes. However, since his last top-10 finish, a T4 in 2010, he has missed seven tournaments including this year, missed three cuts, and finished no higher than T21.

The U.S. Open was the site of one of Woods' most stirring wins, his 2008 playoff victory over Rocco Mediate at Torrey Pines. He fought through four regulation rounds and another extra playoff day to secure the victory, which he achieved on only one good leg.

Over the second half of his career, Woods has battled a range of injuries and personal off-course issues while struggling to remain competitive. Over the last three years, he has played in only five of a possible 12 majors, missing the cut in two, withdrawing from two, and finishing in 47th place at the 2022 Masters. Most recently, he withdrew from the 2023 Masters over complications from plantar fasciitis. Ten days later, Woods announced he had undergone surgery to address arthritis issues. No timetable has been set for his return to the course.