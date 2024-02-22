Tim Anderson agrees with Miami Marlins on 1-year, $5.5 million deal

San Diego Padres v Chicago White Sox CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 30: Tim Anderson #7 of the Chicago White Sox hits a single in the sixth inning off Michael Wacha of the San Diego Padres at Guaranteed Rate Field on September 30, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images) (Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

The Miami Marlins have made a late free-agent addition, signing shortstop Tim Anderson to a 1-year deal agreed to Thursday, sources confirm Yahoo Sports. The deal is worth $5.5 million.

The Giants and Angels were in on Anderson all offseason, sources tell @YahooSports. But it’s the Marlins that land the former batting champ looking for a bounceback. Their interest dates back to the ‘23 trade deadline. https://t.co/DMaX9WX9Ih — Russell Dorsey (@Russ_Dorsey1) February 22, 2024

Anderson, who spent his first eight MLB seasons with the Chicago White Sox, is looking for a bounce-back season to reset his value in 2024. The two-time All-Star is coming off the worst season of his career, in which he slashed .245/.286/.296 with one home run and an MLB-worst .582 OPS before the White Sox declined his option in November. He has also dealt with a variety of injuries the past two seasons, including to his right wrist, right shoulder and left knee.

Despite having a ‘23 to forget, the move is a risk worth taking for the Marlins. The former batting champ is only 30 years old, and prior to last season, Anderson had four consecutive seasons hitting over .300, including three with an OPS above .800. In that time, he made two All-Star appearances and won a Silver Slugger Award and the 2019 AL batting title.

Anderson was among the top free agents still looking for a team as full-squad workouts began this week. He was No. 13 on Yahoo Sports' list of this winter's top 25 free agents. Sources tell Yahoo Sports that the Giants, Angels and Marlins were the finalists to sign him.