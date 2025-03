DENVER, CO - JANUARY 5: Cody Barton (55) of the Denver Broncos watches Carson Wentz (11) of the Kansas City Chiefs pre snap during the first quarter at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, January 5, 2025. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post)

The Tennessee Titans are strengthening their defensive line, signing linebacker Cody Barton to a three-year, $21 million deal, per NFL Network.

Barton, a six-year veteran of the league, spent last season with the Denver Broncos on a one-year deal. He finished the 2024 season with 52 solo tackles, 1.5 sacks, two interceptions and a forced fumble.

Barton was drafted in the third round of the 2019 by the Seahawks, with whom he spent the first four seasons of his career before a stop in Washington.