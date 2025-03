CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 21: Dan Moore Jr. #65 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on from the sideline prior to an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field on November 21, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Former Pittsburgh Steelers left tackle Dan Moore is getting paid.

Moore and the Tennessee Titans reportedly agreed to a four-year, $82 million deal with $50 million guaranteed and $30 million this upcoming season, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Moore started 66 games the past four years for Pittsburgh, though Broderick Jones has been expected to slide over to left tackle full-time, which helped usher Moore onto the open market.