Top players remaining in the men's college basketball transfer portal

While the 2022-2023 men's college basketball season ended about three months ago, the transfer portal still has a handful of talented players left. Although high profile players like Hunter Dickinson and Caleb Love found their new teams months ago, the blowback from Bob Huggins' resignation at West Virginia has led to multiple Mountaineers searching for a new home. While West Virginia's incoming transfers Kerr Kriisa and Jesse Edwards have opted to stay in Morgantown under interim head coach Josh Eilert, others are still choosing to leave.

Former West Virginia forward Tre Mitchell, the Mountaineers' leading rebounder last season, has already found his new school — Kentucky. Mitchell is already in Lexington practicing with his new team.

Here are five noteworthy players still in the portal:

West Virginia transfers

Joe Toussaint

Guard Joe Toussaint arrived at West Virginia after spending three seasons at Iowa. Toussaint led the Hawkeyes in assists and steals as a junior. At West Virginia, the Bronx product averaged 9.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists in his lone season in Morgantown. He came off the bench to score a career-high 22 points against Texas Tech on Jan. 25.

Toussaint entered the transfer portal on June 23 and was contacted by schools such as Gonzaga and Kansas State, according to On3's Joe Tipton. While he's yet to announce a destination, Toussaint's experience at the Power Five level makes him a highly sought after name in the portal.

James Okonkwo

Forward James Okonkwo led West Virginia in blocks last year, posting 22 blocks across the season while only playing around 11 minutes per game. Okonkwo only played in three games as a freshman in the 2021-2022 season, but his role as a sophomore increased considerably. Okonkwo usually came off the bench in Tre Mitchell's place, but he made significant impacts on the defensive end. Per CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein, Okonkwo is set to visit North Carolina and Texas A&M.

Mohamed Wague

Junior forward Mohamed Wague’s lone season at West Virginia was cut short after he was sidelined indefinitely on Feb. 25 because of a foot injury. Wague played in 28 games for the Mountaineers, averaging 4.1 points and 3.1 rebounds per game. Prior to playing at the Division I level, he led the nation in offensive rebounds at Harcum College, a junior college. While he hasn’t ruled out a return to West Virginia, Wague visited Kansas State last week and is currently on a visit to Alabama.

Other notable transfers

Jahvon Quinerly

Alabama guard Jahvon Quinerly’s entrance into the transfer portal came as a shock after he originally announced his intention to play in Tuscaloosa for another year. At Alabama, Quinerly was part of two Sweet 16 teams and named the SEC’s 2023 Co-Sixth Man of the Year. The New Jersey product and former five-star recruit led the Crimson Tide in assists last year and averaged 15 points per game during the NCAA tournament. Quinerly, who began his career at Villanova, has yet to find a landing spot and hasn't been publicly linked to any other teams.

Jahvon Quinerly was COOKING in @AlabamaMBB's 4OT win over No. 1 North Carolina 💪 pic.twitter.com/2WT8aMc03O — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) November 28, 2022

Paul Mulcahy

The former Rutgers guard has been in the transfer portal for nearly a month after announcing his intentions to leave the team on June 9. As a high schooler, Mulcahy was the first New Jersey boys basketball player in 26 years to average a triple-double. Mulcahy has been a staple of the Rutgers team since 2019, averaging 27.5 minutes per game across four seasons and averaging 8.3 points, 4.9 assists per game last season. Although he has yet to officially announce his next destination, Mulcahy has been reportedly linked to Washington.