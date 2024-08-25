Tour Championship starting positions: Where will golfers open on the leaderboard at East Lake?

BMW Championship - Round Two CASTLE ROCK, COLORADO - AUGUST 23: Scottie Scheffler of the United States reacts on the 15th green during the second round of the BMW Championship at Castle Pines Golf Club on August 23, 2024 in Castle Rock, Colorado. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) (Harry How/Getty Images)

With two playoffs events in the books, the PGA Tour will land in East Lake this week for the season-ending Tour Championship to conclude the race for the FedEx Cup.

The leaderboard, at least on Thursday, will look a bit strange.

The Tour Championship uses a staggered start on the leaderboard, which will give top-ranked Scottie Scheffler a significant advantage in Atlanta. Scheffler, who has won six times on Tour this season, will start the week at 10-under par.

Xander Schauffele, who finished in second in the standings, will start at 8-under on the week. Hideki Matsuyama will start at 7-under, and Keegan Bradley — who held on to win at the BMW Championship on Sunday to earn a spot in the field at East Lake — will start at 6-under. That system works down until the final five players in the 30-man field, who will start at even par.

From there, whoever wins the tournament will win the FedEx Cup. That comes with a $25 million bonus and a five-year exemption on the PGA Tour.

Here’s a look at the starting leaderboard for the Tour Championship in Atlanta.

Tour Championship starting positions

1. Scottie Scheffler -10

2. Xander Schauffele -8

3. Hideki Matsuyama -7

4. Keegan Bradley -6

5. Ludvig Åberg -5

6. Rory McIlroy -4

7. Collin Morikawa

8. Wyndham Clark

9. Sam Burns

10. Patrick Cantlay

11. Sungjae Im -3

12. Sahith Theegala

13. Shane Lowry

14. Adam Scott

15. Tony Finau

16. Ben An -2

17. Viktor Hovland

18. Russell Henley

19. Akshay Bhatia

20. Robert MacIntyre

21. Billy Horschel -1

22. Tommy Fleetwood

23. Sepp Straka

24.Matthieu Pavon

25. Taylor Pendrith

26. Chris Kirk E

27. Tom Hoge

28. Aaron Rai

29. Christiaan Bezuidenhout

30. Justin Thomas