Tour de France 2023: How to watch, dates, times livestream info and more

FILE - Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, competes during the twentieth stage of the Tour de France cycling race, an individual time trial over 40.7 kilometers (25.3 miles) with start in Lacapelle-Marival and finish in Rocamadour, France, on July 23, 2022. Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard will be backed by some of the best riders in the world in his bid for a double. Team Jumbo-Visma’s selection of riders for cycling’s biggest race unveiled Monday, June 26, 2023 is a well balanced roster of riders that will offer Vingegaard close protection on the flat, and crucial assistance in high mountains. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole, File)

Start warming up now, because the Tour de France is back for its 110th year, bringing with it a dozen new stage towns and some other change ups to the biggest cycling event of the year. The annual long-distance race will once again bring together some of the biggest names in cycling, including defending champion Jonas Vingegaard, Tadej Pogacar, Mikel Landa, Enric Mas, David Gaudu, Jai Hindley and Ben O'Connor. Want to tune into the cycling Super Bowl and find out who will take home the yellow jersey in 2023? Here’s what you need to know about watching this year’s Tour de France.

How to watch the Tour de France from the US:

Tour de France dates: July 1-23

Tour de France TV channel: NBC, USA

Tour de France streaming: Peacock

How to watch the 2023 Tour de France without cable:

Is there a free Tour de France livestream?

Don't want to pay for Peacock to watch the Tour de France? UK-based channel ITVX will have a free livestream of their Tour de France coverage throughout the race. To access this free livestream though, you'll need a VPN.

To watch ITVX from the US, you’ll need to sign up (or sign in) for a good streaming VPN and choose a UK server. From there, you should be able to watch ITVX totally free from the US. Don’t have a VPN yet? Check out Endgadget’s guide to the best VPNs, or check out our top VPN pick for streaming below:

How long is the Tour de France?

The 2023 Tour de France will be 2,115 miles raced across 21 days. The longest day of racing will be stage two from Vitoria-Gasteiz to San Sebastian, which is 130 miles.

Where does the Tour de France start?

The Tour de France kicks off in Bilbao, Spain on July 1, 2023.

How many riders are in the Tour de France?

176 cyclists are riding in the Tour de France this year, making up 22 Tour de France teams.

Changes to this year’s Tour de France

This year, the Tour de France has added a dozen new stage towns and a handful of new stage changes. The 2023 race will also see just one time trial as opposed to the traditional two.

2023 Tour de France full TV schedule:

(All times Eastern)

July 1

Pre-Race Show: 6 a.m. (Peacock)

Stage 1: Bilbao-Bilbao: 6:30 a.m. (Peacock)

Stage 1: Bilbao-Bilbao: 8 a.m. (Peacock, NBC)

July 2

Pre-Race Show: 6 a.m. (Peacock)

Stage 2: Vitoria-San-Sébastien: 6:05 a.m. (Peacock)

July 3

Pre-Race Show: 6:30 a.m. (Peacock)

Stage 3: Zornotza-Bayonne: 6:50 a.m. (Peacock)

Stage 3: Zornotza-Bayonne: 8 a.m. (Peacock, USA)

July 4

Pre-Race Show: 6:30 a.m. (Peacock)

Stage 4: Dax-Nogaro: 7 a.m. (Peacock)

Stage 4: Dax-Nogaro: 8 a.m. (Peacock, USA)

July 5

Pre-Race Show: 6: 30 a.m. (Peacock)

Stage 5: Pau-Laruns: 6:55 a.m. (Peacock)

Stage 5: Pau-Laruns: 8 a.m. (Peacock, USA)

July 6

Pre-Race Show: 6:30 a.m. (Peacock)

Stage 6: Tarbes-Cauterets: 7 a.m. (Peacock)

Stage 6: Tarbes-Cauterets: 8 a.m. (Peacock, USA)

July 7

Pre-Race Show: 7 a.m. (Peacock)

Stage 7: Mont-De-Marsan-Bordeaux: 7:10 a.m. (Peacock)

Stage 7: Mont-De-Marsan-Bordeaux: 8 a.m. (Peacock, USA)

July 8

Pre-Race Show: 6 a.m. (Peacock)

Stage 8: Libourne-Limoges: 6:20 a.m. (Peacock)

July 9

Pre-Race Show: 7 a.m. (Peacock)

Stage 9: Saint-Léonard-Puy de Dôme: 7:05 a.m. (Peacock)

July 11

Pre-Race Show: 6:30 a.m. (Peacock)

Stage 10: Vulcania-Issoire: 6:55 a.m. (Peacock)

July 12

Pre-Race Show: 6:30 a.m. (Peacock)

Stage 11: Clermont-Ferrand-Moulins: 6:55 a.m. (Peacock)

July 13

Pre-Race Show: 6:30 a.m. (Peacock)

Stage 12: Roanne-Belleville-en-Beaujolais: 6:55 a.m. (Peacock)

July 14

Pre-Race Show: 7 a.m. (Peacock)

Stage 13: Chalaronne-Grand Colombier: 7:30 a.m. (Peacock)

July 15

Pre-Race Show: 6:30 a.m. (Peacock)

Stage 14: Annemasse-Morzine: 6:55 a.m. (Peacock)

July 16

Pre-Race Show: 6:30 a.m. (Peacock)

Stage 15: Les Gets-Saint-Gervais: 6:55 a.m. (Peacock)

July 18

Pre-Race Show: 6:30 a.m. (Peacock)

Stage 16: Passy-Combloux: 6:50 a.m. (Peacock)

July 19

Pre-Race Show: 6 a.m. (Peacock)

Stage 17: Saint-Gervais-Courchevel: 6:05 a.m. (Peacock)

July 20

Pre-Race Show: 6:30 a.m. (Peacock)

Stage 18: Moûtiers-Bourg-En-Bresse: 6:55 a.m. (Peacock)

July 21

Pre-Race Show: 7 a.m. (Peacock

Stage 19: Moirans-en-Montagne-Poligny: 7:05 a.m. (Peacock)

July 22

Pre-Race Show: 7 a.m. (Peacock)

Stage 20: Belfort-Le Markstein: 7:30 a.m. (Peacock)

July 23

Pre-Race Show: 10 a.m. (Peacock)

Stage 21: Yvelines-Paris: 10:10 a.m. (Peacock)