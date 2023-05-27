Turkey's runoff election: Is this the end of the Erdogan era? Here's everything to know about the vote

Voting ends for the second round of Turkiyeâs presidential election in New York NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - MAY 25: A Turkish citizen living abroad votes as the voting for the second round of Turkiye's presidential election ends and the ballots are ready to be transferred at the Turkish House in New York, United States on May 25, 2023. (Photo by Selcuk Acar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Millions of people in Turkey will take to the polls again on Sunday to vote in a presidential election runoff between the increasingly autocratic President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the leader of the opposition coalition, Kemal Kilicdaroglu. Turkey is in the middle of a major economic crisis, and following two devastating earthquakes earlier this year, a lot is at stake for the country's citizens and their future. If Erdogan wins, he will rule until 2028 — spending over 15 years in Turkey's seat of power.

First-round election results

As reported by Yahoo News partner the Guardian, the results on May 14 came as a surprise after Erdogan exceeded expectations in the election, gaining 49.5% of the vote. Skyrocketing inflation, suspected terrorist attacks and February's earthquakes had called his competence into question, and many commentators predicted his imminent political demise. But in the weeks leading up to the election, Erdogan and the nationalist alliance he leads managed to mobilize conservative voters around the country and make significant headway. Despite outperforming expectations, however, he failed to reach the 50% threshold required to secure a first-round victory, prompting an election runoff.

Erdogan's opponent, Kilicdaroglu, who leads the center-left Republican People's Party, received 44.9% of May 14's vote. "Do not fall into despair," Kilicdaroglu told his supporters on Twitter, via translation. "We will stand up and take this election together."

Kilicdaroglu is part of a six-party coalition known as the Nation Alliance, which has come together to battle Erdogan's 20-year authoritarian rule. The alliance has vowed to restore parliamentary democracy in Turkey — reversing the presidential system Erdogan introduced in 2018, which abolished the office of prime minister after 98 years.

Sinan Ogan, the leader of the far-right Nationalist Movement Party, came in third in the presidential race, picking up 5.2% of the vote. Though he was immediately eliminated from the vote, he was dubbed the "kingmaker," given the share of the votes he received. On Monday, Ogan threw his support behind Erdogan and the People's Alliance. "We believe that our decision will be the right decision for our country and nation," Ogan said.

The runoff

The Telegraph notes that this is the first time in Turkey's history that the presidential election has come down to a runoff. The first-round result indicated a clear drop in public support for Erdogan compared with previous elections. Speaking outside his party's headquarters in Ankara, Erdogan said that although the results were not yet finalized, this did not change the fact that "we are the preference of our nation."

Why this election is so important

Whoever is elected as Turkey's next president will oversee serious domestic and international issues that will ultimately affect the country's population. Turkey is a member of NATO, and the next president will also have a say in the future of the military alliance — both as to who can join and how the organization reacts to any potential attacks on member states. Domestically, Turkey is still suffering from the devastating earthquakes and aftershocks that hit its southern region in February. Towns and cities were left in mountains of rubble, and it is estimated that close to 2 million people have migrated from the disaster zones.

Interviews with young people in Turkey conducted by AFP found that most felt they had no future at home. "Young people have no more hope," engineering student Hasibe Kayaroglu said after the first vote. "Every night, the only thing we talk about with my roommate is how to leave."

When do the polls open?

Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu have spent the past two weeks campaigning for Sunday’s second vote. Polls will open across the country at 8 a.m. in Turkey (1 a.m. ET) on Sunday and will close at 5 p.m. (10 a.m. ET). The final results are expected to be announced by Monday.