Tyler Glasnow reportedly traded from Tampa Bay Rays to Los Angeles Dodgers for three players

Tyler Glasnow completed a familiar Tampa Bay Rays career arc on Thursday, with a trade to the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

In exchange for Glasnow, the Rays will reportedly receive outfielders Manuel Margot, and Jonny Deluca and pitcher Ryan Pepiot.

The deal is contingent on Glasnow signing an extension with the Dodgers, though that is expected to happen, per Passan.

The 30-year-old Glasnow is a pending free agent and figures to be one of the major arms on the market next offseason, barring an extension.

Tyler Glasnow can pitch, but staying on the mound has been another story

The idea of Glasnow has always been tantalizing. A 6-foot-8 right-hander with a fastball that averaged 96.4 mph last season, he ranks third in MLB in strikeout rate, at 35.4%, among pitchers with at least 250 innings pitched, topped only by Jacob deGrom and Spencer Strider.

That propensity for strikeouts, combined with the Rays’ consistently excellent defense, has made Glasnow one of the most effective pitchers in baseball when he’s on the mound. He holds a 3.20 ERA in six seasons with Tampa Bay, with his only peripheral flaw being mediocre exit velocity stats often negated by the Rays' defense.

Glasnow does it with a three-pitch mix of a four-seamer that induces ground balls, a curveball that induces whiffs and a slider that induces both ground balls and whiffs.

It all sounds pretty good. Unfortunately, that earlier qualifier of “when he’s on the mound” has proven to be quite the rub in Glasnow’s career, along with some lackluster postseason performances, given his 5.72 ERA in 10 playoff starts.

Glasnow pitched 120 innings in 2023. That was a career high. In his five years as full-time starting pitcher for the Rays, he has undergone Tommy John surgery and spent separate time on the injured list due to a forearm strain, an elbow sprain and an oblique strain. He has averaged 12 starts and 67 innings across that span.

Those are bigger issues for a team looking to sign Glasnow to a multiyear deal in his 30s than one simply getting him for a year, but those concerns could very well hang over 2024 as well.

The Rays are going to keep doing this

The Rays have this down to a science: Trade for prospects and younger players whom their scouting and analytics team likes, enjoy their production in their pre-arbitration years and maybe some of their arb years, trade them away for younger players when their arb salaries begin to resemble star compensation, and then begin the whole cycle over.

Glasnow completed his go-around with this trade. The Rays acquired him from the Pittsburgh Pirates, who were using him as a reliever, alongside Austin Meadows and Shane Baz in the comically one-sided Chris Archer trade. After making $18 million total in his career thus far, Glasnow is set to make $25 million next season as part of a two-year extension he signed before returning from Tommy John surgery.

Naturally, that price was above the Rays' liking, just as it was for so many other players they couldn't lock down on cheap deals early in their careers. The result is a team that has never started a season with a payroll above $100 million, posted a record above .500 in six straight years and reached the World Series in 2020 but hasn't won a playoff series since. That all seems acceptable to the Tampa Bay brass.