UNC WR Tylee Craft dies at 23 after 2-year battle with cancer

FILE - North Carolina wide receiver Tylee Craft (13) walks the bench during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Minnesota, Sept. 16, 2023, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay, File) (Reinhold Matay/AP)

North Carolina wide receiver Tylee Craft died Saturday after a lengthy battle with cancer, the school announced. He was 23 years old.

Craft was diagnosed with stage 4 large cell neuroendocrine carcinoma of the lung, a rare form of cancer, on March 22, 2022, according to his GoFundMe. Per ESPN, the cancer was found when UNC's training staff took him to the hospital because he had been struggling with debilitating back pain, leading to an aggressive treatment of chemotherapy and immunotherapy.

Sadly, the cancer eventually led to his liver, brain, and spine. The condition forced him to medically retire, but he remained active with the Tar Heels program in a coaching role.

It is with love and fond memories that we announce Tylee Craft has begun his journey on the other side.



Tylee meant so much to so many and affected us in ways we’ll always be thankful for. He was 1-of-1 and, while he won’t be with us in body, he’ll be watching over us with his… pic.twitter.com/UutVS5QSKk — Carolina Football (@UNCFootball) October 12, 2024

UNC's statement announcing Craft's death:

It is with love and fond memories that we announce Tylee Craft has begun his journey on the other side.

Tylee meant so much to so many and affected us in ways we'll always be thankful for. He was 1-of-1 and, while he won't be with us in body, he'll be watching over us with his endearing smile and endless positivity.

On behalf of his family and our program, we sincerely thank everyone who supported Tylee during his battle with cancer. It means more than you know.

With love and affection, #TyleeStrongForever 🩵

Craft, a Sumter, S.C. native, joined the UNC program as a two-star recruit in the Class of 2020. He appeared in 11 games total as a freshman and sophomore.

UNC head coach Mack Brown told reporters after Saturday's game, a 42-34 loss, that his staff informed players at practice Thursday that Craft had entered hospice and had only days to live. He praised the strength Craft showed in his battle, which reportedly lasted far longer than his doctors expected:

"This young man fought so hard for his two-and-a-half years. The doctors told us he outlived what he should've and he did it with the spirit, and he did it with a smile on his face, and he didn't miss a meeting, he didn't miss practice, he coached these other young people. He's just an incredible young person.

Brown was seen wiping away tears after sharing a long huge with Craft's mother at the end of the first quarter.

UNC deemed Saturday as its Cancer Awareness Game, with players and coaches wearing "Tylee Strong" shirts during the team's Bell Tower walk. The UNC basketball team also wore the shirts before their scrimmage Saturday.

Wide receiver J.J. Jones wore Craft's No. 13 jersey during the Georgia Tech game, catching three passes for 64 yards and a touchdown. Jones posted another tribute after the game, as did wide receivers coach Lonnie Galloway and athletic director Bubba Cunningham.

Tylee Craft. A South Carolina legend. I thank you for everything you’ve done for me and inspiring me to always fight! God blessed me with another brother. Love you forever Lee ❤️ pic.twitter.com/1u9A0ZxnEo — Jj Jones (@jjjones_5) October 12, 2024

@_Ty2trilly even though I want you to be here with Us, I know that God’s plan is better than mine. Go home and be Great!!! I love you forever. TyleeStrong!!!! 🩵🙏🏽🙏🏽 @UNCFootball pic.twitter.com/10RTs9K2DW — Lonnie Galloway (@CoachGalloway7) October 13, 2024