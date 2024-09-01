US Open: Emma Navarro hangs on to beat defending champion Coco Gauff, reach quarterfinals

2024 US Open - Day 7 NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 01: Coco Gauff of the United States in action against Emma Navarro of the United States in the fourth round on Day 7 of the US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 01, 2024 in New York City (Photo by Robert Prange/Getty Images) (Robert Prange/Getty Images)

Emma Navarro has done it again.

Navarro held on late on Sunday afternoon and took advantage of a struggling Coco Gauff to knock off the defending US Open champion at her first ever match at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Navarro beat Gauff 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in their fourth round match to earn a spot in the quarterfinals for the first time in her career. It also matches her best finish ever at a Grand Slam.

Emma Navarro ends Coco Gauff's US Open title defense! pic.twitter.com/mcIvQIn1Xj — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 1, 2024

After Gauff held on early in their match, Navarro flew ahead to take a dominant win in the first set and grab the advantage. Navarro jumped up 4-2 in the first after a string of double faults for Gauff before closing out the first set 6-3.

Navarro, who was playing her first match ever at Arthur Ashe, held strong to start the second set, too. She pushed ahead 4-3 after claiming three straight points to get the break, which had her on the cusp of a quarterfinal berth.

Finally, though, Gauff came alive. She tied the set back up after Navarro lost on a double fault, and then she won 12 of the last 15 points to even the match up and force a third set.

Here. We. Go.



Coming down to a third set for Coco Gauff and Emma Navarro 👀 pic.twitter.com/WSp6HJYC2B — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 1, 2024

Navarro got the break early in the final set, however, after Gauff picked up her 12th double fault of the afternoon. Gauff made three double faults in the last four points of the third game, and fell behind 3-1 right away. Gauff's struggles continued as she tried to fight back in it, and she picked up three more double faults as Navarro jumped up 4-3 in the final set. From there, Navarro quickly closed out the rest of the match to claim the win and reach her second straight Grand Slam quarterfinals.

Gauff had 19 double faults in the match, 11 of which came in the final set. She had 60 unforced errors, too.

Navarro eliminated Gauff in the fourth round at Wimbledon earlier this summer, though she was knocked out in straight sets by Italy's Jasmine Paolini. Gauff had to rally to even make the round of 16 match against Navarro on Saturday, too. She came storming back to beat Elina Svitolina after dropping 11 points in a row in the first set of their match on Friday. Her win there marked her 12th match win at a Grand Slam after dropping an opening set since she made her debut in 2019 and her 60th major match victory before her 21st birthday — which is something only five other American women have done in history.

Navarro will now take on Spain’s Paula Badosa in the quarterfinals. Badosa flew past China’s Yafan Wang 6-1, 6-2 in their fourth round match earlier on Sunday.

