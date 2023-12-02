USC reportedly finalizing deal with UCLA defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn in cross-rivalry move

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 25 Cal at UCLA PASADENA, CA - NOVEMBER 25: UCLA Bruins defensive coordinate D'Anton Lynn during Cal Bears game versus the UCLA Bruins in the last Pac-12 Conference football game played on November 25, 2023, at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, CA. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

USC has found its new defensive coordinator and a way to weaken their cross-town rival in the process.

The Trojans are finalizing a deal to hire UCLA defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn to replace the fired Alex Grinch, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Sources: USC is finalizing a deal to hire UCLA defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn. UCLA finished No. 11 in total defense in his first year there this season, an improvement from No. 89 the year before. pic.twitter.com/habw0PtNgg — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 2, 2023

Lynn saw widespread praise for the job he did at the Rose Bowl this year, improving the Bruins' defense into the top unit in the Pac-12 by yards allowed per game. He will now be tasked with a similar turnaround, for a team that has combined a high-flying offense with a comically inept defense for two years in a row.

Grinch came to USC with Riley from Oklahoma after the 2021 season and the USC defense was abysmal during his tenure. A season ago, USC went 11-3 but lost twice to Utah and missed out on the College Football Playoff. The Trojans scored the third-most points per game of any team but allowed over 29 points a game and the defense gave up 6.5 yards per play.

Grinch returned for 2023 and Riley boasted that the defense had gotten better as the team worked the transfer portal for players who could contribute immediately. The defense actually ended up getting worse as USC stumbled to a 7-5 regular season.

The Trojans allowed 35 points per game (just eight teams allowed more) and gave up 6.2 yards per play. After forcing 2.1 turnovers a game in 2022 — a big reason why USC won 11 games — the Trojans forced just 1.2 a game this season.

Grinch was fired on Nov. 5 after a 52-42 loss to Washington that effectively ended USC’s hopes of a Pac-12 title. The Trojans then gave up 36 points in a loss to Oregon and 38 points in a season-ending loss to UCLA.