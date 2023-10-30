Victor Vector: How Victor Wembanyama ranks among top NBA rookies in past 50 years after 3 games

Welcome to the Victor Wembanyama experience. Come one, come all, for there is a 7-foot-4 Frenchman who can nutmeg you off the bounce, block your 3-pointers, step back from 3, put back his own stepback in two steps and dunk on youfrom a standstill outside the restricted area. Behold the human cheat code.

Here, we'll track the San Antonio Spurs rookie's weekly progress relative to the most anticipated prospects of the past 50 years, using Yahoo Sports' own default fantasy basketball settings to rank their production.

The metrics (and the points awarded for each statistical category):

Points scored (0.5)

Field goals made (1)

Field goals attempted (-0.45)

Free throws made (1)

Free throws attempted (-0.75)

3-pointers made (3)

Rebounds (1.5)

Assists (2)

Steals (3)

Blocks (3)

Turnovers (-2)

Shoutout: Bill Russell, who led his team to a championship as a rookie; Wilt Chamberlain and Wes Unseld, the only two players ever to win Rookie of the Year and MVP in the same year; and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who walked into the league averaging a 29-15-4, all of whom made their professional debuts prior to 1970.

It is a challenge to draw comparisons across eras, but it is a bit easier from the late 1970s on, after the NBA installed the 82-game season (1967), recognized blocks and steals (1973) and merged with the ABA (1976).

All ranking systems are flawed, and the most notable vulnerability here is the 3-point advantage for modern players. While the NBA added the 3-point line in 1979, Larry Bird, for example, never averaged more than 3.3 attempts per game in his career. Even LeBron James attempted only 2.7 a game as a rookie in 2003-04. Luka Dončić, on the other hand, averaged 7.1 a game in 2017-18, and Wembanyama took five in his debut.

Experience negates a large part of that advantage. James was (and remains) a rarity as an instant prep-to-pro success, and the one-and-done rule was not implemented until the mid-2000s. Before then, rookies came into the NBA more seasoned. Fifteen of the 19 previous phenoms we highlight here played at least two college seasons. Yao Ming entered the NBA at age 22 after five seasons on the Shanghai Sharks. Two years of service in the Naval Reserves made David Robinson a 24-year-old rookie. You get the point.

We will find out if it all comes out in the wash. That is what the tracker is for. Before we get started, a key:

Season averages: Points (FG%/3P%/FT%), rebounds, assists (turnovers), steals, blocks

Advanced: Player efficiency rating, true-shooting percentage, win shares per 48, box plus-minus

Through X games (record): Total PTS-REB-AST-STL-BLK, TO (FGA-FGM, 3PA-3PM, FTA-FTM)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week X):Default season settings

Without further ado, the Victor Vector rankings through Week 1:

20. Yao Ming, Houston Rockets

2002-03: 13.5 PTS (50/50/81), 8.2 REB, 1.8 BLK, 1.7 AST (2.1 TO), 0.4 STL

Advanced rookie statistics: 20.6 PER, 57.0 TS%, .176 WS/48, 2.2 BPM

Through three games (2-1): 10-13-1-0-1, 4 TO (5-13 FG, 0-0 3P, 0-2 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 1): 19.15

19. Blake Griffin, Los Angeles Clippers

2010-11: 22.5 PTS (51/29/64), 12.1 REB, 3.8 AST (2.7 TO), 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Advanced rookie statistics: 21.9 PER, 54.9 TS%, .152 WS/48, 2.6 BPM

Through three games (0-3): 50-33-7-4-0, 9 TO (18-43 FG, 0-1 3P, 14-23 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 1): 77.9

18. Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks

2018-19: 21.2 PTS (43/33/71), 7.8 REB, 6 AST (3.4 TO), 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

Advanced rookie statistics: 19.6 PER, 54.5 TS%, .101 WS/48, 3.9 BPM

Through three games (2-1): 55-17-13-3-1, 13 TO (20-46 FG, 7-22 3P, 8-13 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 1): 83.55

17. Tim Duncan, San Antonio Spurs

1997-98: 21.1 PTS (55/0/66), 11.9 REB, 2.7 AST (3.4 TO), 2.5 B LK, 0.7 STL

Advanced rookie statistics: 22.6 PER, 57.7 TS%, .192 WS/48, 4.6 BPM

Through three games (2-1): 43-37-6-1-5, 12 TO (18-30 FG, 0-1 3P, 7-13 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 1): 84.75

16. Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs

2023-24: 15.7 PTS (45/23/67), 7.3 REB, 1.7 AST (4.7 TO), 2.0 STL, 1.7 BLK

Advanced rookie statistics: 13.8 PER, 52.7 TS%, -0.069 WS/48, -6.8 BPM

Through three games (1-2): 47-22-5-6-5, 14 TO (17-38 FG, 3-13 3P, 10-15 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 1): 87.9

15. Chris Paul, New Orleans Hornets

2005-06: 16.1 PTS (43/28/85), 7.8 AST (2.3 TO), 5.1 REB, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Advanced rookie statistics: 22.1 PER, 54.6 TS%, .178 WS/48, 5.2 BPM

Through three games (2-1): 41-17-15-6-1, 9 TO (14-32 FG, 3-12 3P, 10-11 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 1): 89.35

14. Kevin Durant, Seattle SuperSonics

2007-08: 20.3 PTS (43/29/87), 4.4 REB, 2.4 AST (2.9 TO), 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK

Advanced rookie statistics: 15.8 PER, 51.9 TS%, .040 WS/48, -0.1 BPM

Through three games (0-3): 69-18-7-3-3, 9 TO (28-64 FG, 7-19 3P, 6-10 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 1): 94.2

13. Magic Johnson, Los Angeles Lakers

1979-80: 18 PTS (53/23/81), 7.7 REB, 7.3 AST, 2.4 STL (4.0 TO), 0.5 BLK

Advanced rookie statistics: 20.6 PER, 60.2 TS%, .180 WS/48, 4.8 BPM

Through three games (2-1): 60-20-16-3-4, 10 TO (21-44 FG, 0-0 3P, 18-24 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 1): 94.2

12. Allen Iverson, Philadelphia 76ers

1996-97: 23.5 PTS (42/34/70), 7.5 AST (4.4 TO), 4.1 REB, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

Advanced rookie statistics: 18 PER, 51.3 TS%, .065 WS/48, 0.9 BPM

Through three games (0-3): 69-13-10-6-2, 11 TO (25-50 FG, 7-13 3P, 12-21 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 1): 95.75

11. Patrick Ewing, New York Knicks

1985-86: 20 PTS (47/0/74), 9 REB, 2.1 BLK, 2.0 AST (3.4 TO), 1.1 STL

Advanced rookie statistics: 17.4 PER, 52.6 TS%, .084 WS/48, 1.1 BPM

Through three games (0-3): 64-32-4-6-6, 12 TO (24-58 FG, 0-0 3P, 16-22 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 1): 97.4

10. Isiah Thomas, Detroit Pistons

1981-82: 17 PTS (42/29/70), 7.8 AST (4.2 TO), 2.9 REB, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Advanced rookie statistics: 14.5 PER, 48.7 TS%, .046 WS/48, -0.8 BPM

Through three games (3-0): 74-13-20-2-1, 4 TO (22-48 FG, 1-2 3P, 29-35 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 1): 103.65

9. LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers

2003-04: 20.9 PTS (42/29/75), 5.9 AST (3.5 TO), 5.5 REB, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

Advanced rookie statistics: 18.3 PER, 48.8 TS%, .078 WS/48, 1.7 BPM

Through three games (0-3): 54-22-23-7-0, 11 TO (23-49 FG, 1-8 3P, 7-12 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 1): 106.95

8. Hakeem Olajuwon, Houston Rockets

1984-85: 20.6 PTS (54/0/61), 11.9 REB, 2.7 BLK, 1.4 AST (2.9 TO), 1.2 STL

Advanced rookie statistics: 21.1 PER, 56.4 TS%, .168 WS/48, 2.1 BPM

Through three games (3-0): 59-31-6-2-8, 7 TO (26-44 FG, 0-0 3P, 7-12 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 1): 108.2

7. Grant Hill, Detroit Pistons

1994-95: 19.9 PTS (48/15/73), 6.4 REB, 5 AST (2.9 TO), 1.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

Advanced rookie statistics: 19 PER, 54.1 TS%, .097 WS/48, 2.0 BPM

Through three games (2-1): 71-18-16-3-4, 10 TO (27-44 FG, 3-4 3P, 14-19 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 1): 111.45

6. Ralph Sampson, Houston Rockets

1983-84: 21 PTS (52/25/66), 11.1 REB, 2.4 BLK, 2 AST (3.6 TO), 0.9 STL

Advanced rookie statistics: 20.1 PER, 55.1 TS%, .108 WS/48, 0.9 BPM

Through three games (1-2): 55-46-9-0-8, 14 TO (24-53 FG, 0-1 3P, 7-8 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 1): 111.65

5. Larry Bird, Boston Celtics

1979-80: 21.3 PTS (47/41/84), 10.4 REB, 4.5 AST (3.2 TO), 1.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

Advanced rookie statistics: 20.5 PER, 53.8 TS%, .182 WS/48, 4.5 BPM

Through three games (3-0): 58-24-14-5-4, 8 TO (24-43 FG, 0-1 3P, 10-11 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 1): 113.4

4. Shaquille O'Neal, Orlando Magic

1992-93: 23.4 PTS (56/0/59), 13.9 REB, 3.5 BLK, 1.9 AST (3.8 TO), 0.7 STL

Advanced rookie statistics: 22.9 PER, 58.4 TS%, .163 WS/48, 3.5 BPM

Through three games (2-1): 69-46-4-2-10, 16 TO (27-49 FG, 0-0 3P, 15-26 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 1): 115.95

3. Michael Jordan, Chicago Bulls

1984-85: 28.2 PTS (52/17/85), 6.5 REB, 5.9 AST (3.5 TO), 2.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

Advanced rookie statistics: 25.8 PER, 59.2 TS%, .213 WS/48, 7.3 BPM

Through three games (2-1): 74-15-17-10-7, 11 TO (26-53 FG, 0-0 3P, 22-25 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 1): 127.9

2. Dikembe Mutombo, Denver Nuggets

1991-92: 16.6 PTS (49/0/64), 12.3 REB, 3 BLK, 2 AST (3.5 TO), 0.6 STL

Advanced rookie statistics: 16.5 PER, 54.0 TS%, .086 WS/48, 0.0 BPM

Through three games (2-1): 66-46-7-2-12, 11 TO (21-60 FG, 0-0 3P, 24-27 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 1): 133.75

1. David Robinson, San Antonio Spurs

1989-90: 24.3 PTS (53/0/73), 12 REB, 3.9 BLK, 2.0 AST (3.1 TO), 1.7 STL

Advanced rookie statistics: 26.3 PER, 59.7 TS%, .241 WS/48, 6.9 BPM

Through three games (1-2): 69-48-5-6-13, 13 TO (18-39 FG, 0-0 3P, 33-46 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 1): 146.45