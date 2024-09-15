Vikings' Sam Darnold throws a rocket to Justin Jefferson for a 97-yard touchdown

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold (14) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr) (Abbie Parr/AP)

Sam Darnold helped the Minnesota Vikings get off to a good start on Sunday, throwing to wide receiver Justing Jefferson for a stunning 97-yard touchdown. The score game the Vikings an early 10-0 lead in the second quarter, just after the San Francisco 49ers turned the ball over on downs in the red zone.

Darnold connected with Jefferson off a stunning pass from inside the Vikings' own end zone. Jefferson reeled in the catch just past midfield and was able to cut around the San Francisco defense for the touchdown.

JUSTIN JEFFERSON 97 YARD TUDDY!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/0PJs9mheCK — NFL (@NFL) September 15, 2024

The 49ers had gone for it on fourth-and-short near the goal line, but failed to get across, handing the ball back to Minnesota. On second-and-nine, Darnold was able to launch the ball 50 yards towards Jefferson, a somewhat risky move (with a low probability) that ultimately paid off.

Sam Darnold & Justin Jefferson (97-yd TD)



Two plays after the Vikings defense forced a turnover on downs near their own goal line, Darnold & Jefferson connect deep to put Minnesota up two scores.



🔹 Fourth Down Stop: +8.7% Win Probability

🔹 Jefferson TD: +21.3% Win Probability pic.twitter.com/TTmsFogFYQ — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) September 15, 2024

With the reception, Jefferson passed 6000 career receiving yards. Jefferson achieved the milestone in just 62 games, tied for the fastest in NFL history.

Jefferson's massive catch comes a day after he made comments separating him from the rest of the NFL receiver core. When asked if watching how the 49ers defended the New York Jets' top receiver, Garrett Wilson, in San Francisco's dominant Week 1 win helped him prepare for Sunday, Jefferson shut down the comparison.

"I mean, respectfully, I'm not Garrett Wilson. Teams play me totally different," Jefferson said.

On Sunday, he and Darnold proved that again.