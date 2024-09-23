Vince Carter set to be first Toronto Raptors player to have jersey number retired: report

By Kari Anderson, Yahoo Sports

It's going to be a good year for Vince Carter's legacy. The former NBA star will have his No. 15 retired by the Toronto Raptors this season, with a ceremony on Nov. 2 as the Raptors host Sacramento, per Josh Lewenberg of TSN.

Carter began his 22-year NBA career in Toronto, playing with the Raptors from 1998 to 2004, helping launch the team in the years after it was founded. He will be the first player in franchise to have his jersey retired.

Carter's No. 15 will also be retired by the Brooklyn Nets sometime this upcoming season, which the Nets announced in May. Carter spent five seasons with the then-New Jersey Nets after being traded by Toronto in 2004.

After being traded to the Orlando Magic in 2009, Carter went on to play for six more teams before announcing his retirement in 2020, at the age of 43.

The eight-time All-Star, who earned six of those All-Star nods in Toronto, averaged 23.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game in seven seasons with the Raptors, as well as 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks. He was especially notorious for his ability to dunk, taking home the NBA Dunk Contest trophy in 2000 after a legendary performance.

