Wander Franco rumors, Michael Lorenzen's rare feat & the AL West race heats up

Subscribe to The Bandwagon

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Hannah Keyser and Zach Crizer are back with another episode of The Bandwagon, going through the MLB news of the week before going deep on the exciting AL West playoff race.

Hannah Keyser is in Arlington, Texas, which is not her favorite city in the world. She talks a little bit about Arlington with Zach Crizer before they discuss the allegations and rumors surrounding Tampa Bay Rays SS Wander Franco.

Michael Lorenzen threw a no-hitter for the Philadelphia Phillies after being traded there at the deadline and, as a result, created some of the rarest stats we’ve ever seen.

Joey Votto wants to know how good normal people think they would be if they were given the chance to stand in the box against MLB pitching, and both Hannah and Zach are amused at how bad people are at understanding the difficulty of playing Major League Baseball.

Hannah was up for a game this week and she leaned into something she’s not very good at: Ballpark names.

Hannah is on the road covering the AL West, watching the Los Angeles Angels play against the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers, and so we spend a lot of time in this episode talking about the excitement at top of the division and the sadness at the bottom of it.

Zach has one specific reason why he is bandwagoning Clayton Kershaw on this episode, and it is likely something that every fan can get behind.

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts