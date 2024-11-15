Warriors' De'Anthony Melton out indefinitely with sprained ACL in left knee

De'Anthony Melton Golden State Warriors guard De'Anthony Melton during an NBA preseason basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in San Francisco, Friday, Oct. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) (Jeff Chiu/AP)

De'Anthony Melton, who recently moved into the Golden State Warriors' starting lineup, has suffered a sprained MCL in his left knee. He was listed on the Warriors' injury report as out for Friday's matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies.

The team has not yet announced a timetable for Melton's recovery, pending further tests on his knee.

Warriors guard De’Anthony Melton has a sprained left ACL and will undergo further tests. He will not play in tomorrow night’s game against the Grizzlies and an update on his status will be provided when available. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) November 14, 2024

Melton, 26, suffered the injury during Tuesday's 120–117 win over the Dallas Mavericks, though it's uncertain when exactly he was hurt. The seven-year veteran finished the game with 14 points, four assists and four rebounds in 26 minutes of play.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr recently put Melton in the starting lineup at shooting guard. In the two games he started, Melton averaged 16.5 points with seven rebounds, three assists and two steals. For the season, he is Golden State's fifth-leading scorer at 10.3 points per game, fourth on the team in assists (2.8) and second in steals (1.2). Melton is also shooting 37% on 3-pointers in 35 attempts.

However, Melton has missed five of the Warriors' 11 games this season with a lower back strain.

"He's obviously a really important player for us and is a guy who we envisioned as, and has done a good job at, the starting 2-guard," Kerr said, via ESPN's Kendra Andrews. "It's a concern, for sure. We'll know more over the next few days."

De'Anthony Melton's 3 before Steph Curry scored the final 12 points of the game was so huge



Brought the Warriors within 4 with 3:51 left

Warriors had missed their last 7 shots

Started with Melton diving on the floor for loose ball pic.twitter.com/CVKNu2xT9U — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) November 13, 2024

Melton joined the Warriors on a one-year, $12.8 million contract after playing the past two seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers. He's also played for the Phoenix Suns and Memphis Grizzlies during his career.

While he's out, Melton's minutes are expected to distributed among Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody and Gary Payton II with the team's depth at guard.