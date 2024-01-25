Warriors honor late assistant coach Dejan Milojević with emotional tributes in first game back

Atlanta Hawks v Golden State Warriors SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 24: The Golden State Warriors honor assistant coach Dejan Milojevic during a ceremony before their game against the Atlanta Hawks on January 24, 2024 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. Dejan Milojevic died on Jan. 17 after suffering a heart attack. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Emotions were running high at the Chase Center on Wednesday night.

The Golden State Warriors returned to the court on Wednesday when they hosted the Atlanta Hawks, which marked their first game in nine days. The team had a pair of games postponed last week after assistant coach Dejan Milojević experienced a heart attack and died .

The Warriors all wore black shirts with the Serbian word, “brate” written across the front, which means “brother” in English. The Warriors also unveiled a new jersey patch that they’ll wear for the rest of the season that featured Milojević’s initials inside of a heart.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr addressed the crowd at the Chase Center ahead of the game.

"The world lost a beautiful soul last week," Kerr said. "Deki was a wonderful friend, a hell of a basketball coach, a great man and most importantly, a beautiful grandson, son, husband and father. The mark that he's left on our organization the last three years … that was him every day. The smile, the joy, the laughter, it was ever present. What he meant to us was a huge part of who we are. He's a part of our soul."

Steve Kerr with some powerful words about Dejan Milojević 💛 pic.twitter.com/xTS0aB55do — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 25, 2024

In lieu of a moment of silence, Kerr asked the crowd for a standing ovation for Milojević. Then, after a pregame tribute, Warriors players all took off special Milojević jerseys they were wearing and placed them on a chair reserved for him on the bench.

All of the Warriors wore Milojević jerseys for the pregame tribute 🙌 pic.twitter.com/z8nozWxRat — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 25, 2024

The tribute left several Warriors players, including Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, incredibly emotional on the court.

Klay Thompson and Draymond Green were emotional during Dejan Milojević's tribute ❤️



(via @NBCSWarriors)

pic.twitter.com/uUBlaWN15v — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 25, 2024

Milojević experienced a heart attack at a team dinner with the Warriors last week. He was hospitalized, and he died the next morning. He was 46. The league then postponed the team's next two games.

Milojević played professionally himself for 14 years in Europe, first in his native Serbia and then in Spain, Montenegro and Turkey. He retired in 2009, and started coaching a few years later. He joined Kerr’s staff in 2021.

"Heartbreaking. Devastating," Kerr said on Monday of the past week . "It's just the saddest thing I've ever been a part of in the NBA. We lose someone who is so close to us, and then, more importantly, seeing his family suffer. This last week has been … full of all of the above."

