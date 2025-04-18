Warriors vs. Rockets, players with the most to gain, Nico's presser and who can stop a Celtics repeat

On this episode of Good Word with Goodwill, Vince and Jared Greenberg discuss the Golden State Warriors matchup with the Houston Rockets as well as players with the most to gain during the NBA playoffs.

Next, Vince and Jared react to Damian Lillard’s potential return to the floor and the fallout from Nico Harrison’s presser with the media.

Later, Vince and Jared debate which team has the best chance to stop a Celtics repeat and Scott Perry hired as the new General Manager for the Kings.

(1:38) Warriors beat Grizzlies in Play-in

(5:03) Warriors vs. Rockets

(11:32) NBA Stars with the most to gain in playoffs

(33:44) Damian Lillard set to return

(38:37) Nico Harrison’s presser

(49:35) Will the Celtics repeat?

(56:42) Scott Perry hired as Kings GM

