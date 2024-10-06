Washington takes down No. 10 Michigan 27-17 in national title game rematch

Michigan v Washington SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 05: Will Rogers #7 of the Washington Huskies celebrates a touchdown during the first quarter against the Michigan Wolverines at Husky Stadium on October 05, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Washington got its win over Michigan about nine months too late.

The Huskies beat the No. 10 Wolverines 27-17 in their national championship game rematch thanks to a late interception of Michigan QB Jack Tuttle. Kamren Fabiculanan picked off Tuttle with less than four minutes to go after Jonah Coleman put the Huskies up by a TD with 6:22 remaining.

Jonah Coleman goes over the top 😤@UW_Football retakes the lead 🔥#B1GFootball on NBC 📺 pic.twitter.com/LT63GiEnHq — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 6, 2024

Washington was a home favorite entering the game despite a loss at Rutgers in Week 5. The Huskies were the better offensive unit on Saturday, though that wasn’t a high bar to clear. Washington QB Will Rogers threw for 271 yards and two TDs, though his fourth-quarter interception with the game tied put Washington in dangerous territory.

Michigan, however, fumbled it right back. Tuttle fumbled to set up Coleman’s go-ahead touchdown. After Fabiculanan picked off Tuttle, Washington still needed to get a couple of first downs to ice the game. They got it thanks to a pass interference penalty on Will Johnson and a roughing the passer penalty on a third down throw as the Huskies got a first down and salted the game away with a field goal.

Michigan makes another QB switch

Alex Orji started the game for the Wolverines and was pulled in favor of Tuttle. The seventh-year transfer from Michigan made his 2024 debut after dealing with injuries during spring practices and fall camp. He failed to provide the spark that Michigan needed at quarterback.

Orji was just 3-of-7 passing for 15 yards before he was replaced. Tuttle led Michigan on a pair of touchdown drives but soon showed that he was mortal himself with his two turnovers.

Quarterback has been the problem position for the Wolverines all season and it’s becoming very clear that the answer isn’t currently on the roster. Michigan has a team that’s capable of contending for the Big Ten title with average quarterback play. But the Wolverines are struggling to get that and it’s hard to see if that will happen at all this season.