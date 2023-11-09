Week 10 Fantasy Football Rankings (Full-PPR)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Houston Texans HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 05: Tank Dell #3 of the Houston Texans celebrates after the Texans defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 39-37, at NRG Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) (Tim Warner/Getty Images)

The full PPR fantasy leaderboard has been littered with big names every week. Some of the more recent kings of that mountaintop have been CeeDee Lamb, A.J. Brown, Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill.

But in Week 9, it was under-rostered rookie receiver, Tank Dell, who climbed to the very top.

Dell's 29.60 fantasy points were enough to secure that spot, fueled by some heroics in one of the best games of the season. It's safe to say that Dell's rostered percentage will be sky-high come Week 10 action.

Check out Dell and all the rest in our full PPR rankings for Week 10:

Who do you think will dominate the PPR leaderboard this week?