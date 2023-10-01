Week 5 overreaction: Georgia looks human, USC's concerning defense & LSU falls to Ole Miss

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde review the loaded slate of Week 5 college football games on today’s podcast.

To kick things off, Notre Dame gets a solid bounce-back win against Duke. The Fighting Irish have played in back-to-back rollercoaster games, but come out on top in this one after losing in the final seconds last week to Ohio State.

The Georgia Bulldogs had to lean heavily on star tight end Brock Bowers in order to beat Auburn on Saturday. Auburn showed up to play and made Georgia look a little more vulnerable than everyone projected.

Kentucky had a dominant win over Florida behind Ray Davis’s 280-yard performance on the ground. The podcast imagines how Florida fans must be feeling after seeing other programs rebuild so quickly while trying to remain patient under the Billy Napier regime.

The SEC is a mess this year and there is no clear favorite to win the west division. The guys analyze who could come out on top at the end of the season and separate from the rest of the pack.

Ole Miss won in an epic shootout against LSU on Saturday. The Rebels took advantage of LSU’s weak secondary and put Brian Kelly on the warm seat in Baton Rouge.

Caleb Williams dominated in a big win over Colorado. Coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes tried to climb back in it, but the USC offense just couldn’t be stopped. The USC defense, on the other hand, raises a lot of questions about whether or not they can really compete for a title.

The Red River rivalry returns next week with a now 5-0 Texas Longhorns team facing off against a 5-0 Oklahoma Sooners team. This should be the game of the week, so the guys look ahead as the two teams face off for the final time as members of the Big 12.

In other news, Dan, Ross & Pat reflect on the infamous murder of Tupac Shakur 27 years ago, and the arrest of his alleged killer Duane “Keffe D” Davis this week in Las Vegas.

To close out the episode, the guys provide a Brian Ferentz scoring update, give thoughts on a sleepy Penn State team, they Say Something Nice & give out their Small Sample Heisman candidates.

1:00 - Notre Dame bounces back to beat Duke

6:15 - Georgia edges out Auburn

11:47 - Kentucky cruises past Florida

16:40 - Who will win the SEC West?

20:47 - LSU falls to Ole Miss in a thriller

25:38 - Is USC’s defense a liability?

31:37 - The Red River Rivalry returns next week

38:50 - West Virginia is heating up after beating TCU

42:19 - Tupac Shakur’s killer is identified and charged after 27-year mystery

48:08 - Iowa’s Brian Ferentz scoring update

49:29 - Did Clemson restore any faith after beating Syracuse?

50:35 - Penn State looked shaky vs. Northwestern

52:15 - Say Something Nice

58:13 - Small Sample Heisman

