Week 8 lookahead: one thing to watch in EVERY game, Bills & Bears deep dive | Football 301

Nate Tice is joined by Charles McDonald to preview the Week 8 slate of NFL games, highlighting the two biggest matchups and giving out one thing to watch for the rest of the particularly sloppy Sunday slate. Nate and Charles start with the Buffalo Bills heading to Seattle, as they break down how the Bills run game can take off in this game and the one interesting thing that the Seattle Seahawks offense and the Bills defense have in common.

Next up is the Chicago Bears taking on the Washington Commanders (who may be without Jayden Daniels), and the duo discuss what's lead to Caleb Williams figuring it out so fast and whether or not the Commanders run game can keep rolling against a nasty Bears defense.

The hosts move on to the rest of the Sunday slate and give one thing to watch in each game, leading to conversations on Jim Harbaugh's run game, Tua Tagovailoa, why the Tennessee Titans defense is actually really good, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers creamsicle uniforms and much more before finishing off the show with a mailbag question on the best role players in the NFL.

(2:20) Buffalo Bills @ Seattle Seahawks

(13:40) Chicago Bears @ Washington Commanders

(25:50) One thing to watch in every game

(57:45) What makes a great NFL role player?

