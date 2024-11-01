Week 9 preview: Can Winston keep lighting it up? Will Lions-Packers be a shootout? | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Subscribe to Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Welcome to our weekend preview show where we get you ready with everything you need to know heading into Sunday and Monday's action. Andy Behrens joins Matt Harmon to share 3 burning fantasy questions he wants answered in Week 9. Behrens also shares the three matchups he has his eye on in Week 9 that will have the most fantasy ramifications.

In the second half of the show Tera Roberts joins Harmon to share her 'Make or Break' starts this week and identifies players that could make the difference between winning and losing in your fantasy leagues this weekend. The two end the show by sharing their best flex plays in Week 9:

(5:30) - Andy’s 3 burning fantasy questions heading into Week 9

(25:10) - The 3 matchups in Week 9 that deserve your attention

(48:30) - Tera’s make or break players in Week 9

(1:12:45) - Keys to winning: Matt and Tera’s player you need to start in Week 9

