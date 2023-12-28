West Virginia coach Neal Brown gets doused in mayo after Mountaineers win Duke's Mayo Bowl

West Virginia coach Neal Brown got a bath of mayonnaise after his team beat North Carolina 30-10 in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

Brown became the latest victim — for lack of a better term — of the now-traditional mayo bath for the winning coach of the game. Take a look.

Mountaineers QB Garrett Greene was 12-of-24 passing for 228 yards and a TD and also rushed nine times for 64 yards thanks to a 48-yard carry. Greene’s TD came on the first play of the game as he found Traylon Ray for a 75-yard TD pass on play-action.

West Virginia shut out North Carolina in the second half as the Tar Heels played the game without Drake Maye. The junior QB opted out of the game to prepare for the NFL draft. Maye is a potential No. 1 pick in April.

Conner Harrell started in his place and was 18-of-27 passing for 199 yards and a TD and two interceptions.

The win means West Virginia finishes the season 9-4 and wins nine games in a season for the first time since 2016. It’s a massive accomplishment for Brown and the team after he entered the season in danger of losing his job if West Virginia didn’t have a good season.

Brown was entering his fifth season in 2023 and the team hadn’t won more than six games in any of his first four seasons at the school. West Virginia went 5-7 in 2022 after a 6-7 campaign in 2021.