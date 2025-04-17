What egg shortage? White House Easter Egg Roll to proceed with thousands of real eggs amid soaring prices

The White House Easter Egg Roll begins on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 1, 2024. Thunder and lightning delayed the start of the Easter egg roll at the White House for 90 minutes on Monday, but the event eventually kicked off under gray skies and internment rain. More than 40,000 people, 10,000 more than last year, were expected to participate in the event. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

The 147th White House Easter Egg Roll hosted by President Trump and first lady Melania Trump will be held on Monday with thousands of real eggs, despite skyrocketing prices for consumers.

About 30,000 real eggs, or 2,500 cartons of 12, donated from America's egg farmers will be used for decorating and games on the South Lawn, according to the American Egg Board, which helps facilitate the annual event. That number is on par with the amount of eggs used in years past, even though a nationwide bird flu outbreak has caused egg shortages, resulting in soaring prices.

The American Egg Board released a statement on behalf of U.S. egg farmers who wanted to thank its nationwide customers, acknowledging the current frustration with the egg crisis, especially amid spring celebrations like Easter and Passover when "eggs hold such an important place in cherished family traditions."

The industry group also said in a separate statement that the decision to provide real eggs for the White House celebration on April 21 won’t cause additional strain on egg prices or the supply.

"The eggs required for our national tradition represent a very small percentage of the nearly nine million dozen eggs sold at grocers and other retailers across the country each day," Metz said. "Additionally, the eggs used for the White House Easter Egg Roll will be in sizes small and medium, which are not meant for the retail and grocery channels."

Earlier this month Trump was insistent on using real eggs for the event. "They were saying that for Easter, ‘Please don’t use eggs. Could you use plastic eggs?’ I say we don’t want to do that," Trump said during his April 2 “Liberation Day” tariff remarks.

How did the White House Easter Egg Roll become a tradition?

The tradition of the Egg Roll dates back to the 1870s. Children set their sights on Capitol Hill as the best place to roll Easter eggs, and themselves, down the hill on Easter Monday. The celebrations grew so popular that it took a toll on the grounds and landscape, leading President Ulysses S. Grant to sign a bill that banned such "tomfoolery."

In 1878, a group of children went up to the gates of the White House hoping to roll Easter eggs on the grounds there. President Rutherford B. Hayes instructed the security guards to let them in and issued an order that any children who came to the White House to roll their Easter eggs would be allowed to do so. The tradition has continued ever since.

The planning responsibilities for the event are typically left to the first ladies, who incorporate their interests in the celebrations that include live entertainment, storytelling, arts and crafts, costumed character appearances and the featured Easter Egg Roll and Hunt. Children attending the event in person at the White House are given souvenir wooden eggs commemorating the year. They can also be purchased from the White House Historical Association.

Taxpayer dollars are not used for the White House Easter Egg Roll event, which has largely been funded by the American Egg Board. This year, the White House is soliciting corporate sponsorships ranging from $75,000 to $200,000 with logo and branding opportunities to appear on the South Lawn of the White House, prompting ethical concerns from both sides of the aisle.

Can anyone go to the event?

Attendance at the White House Easter Egg Roll is free of charge, but due to high demand, a public lottery process has been set up through Recreation.gov. The lottery was open from March 4 through March 10, and lottery winners were notified on March 18. The event is geared for children 13 years old and under.

Has it ever been canceled?

Yes, and for various reasons. World wars I and II led to the cancellation of the event from 1917 to 1920 and from 1943 and 1945. It was also cancelled from 1946 to 1952 due to food conservation efforts and, later, construction on the White House.

Bad weather in 1959, 1964, 1978, 1984 and 2001 and then the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021 prompted the event to be canceled.